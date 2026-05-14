Africa Athletics Champs: How Edwin Too Battled Pole Vault Drama and Pain to Win Historic Decathlon Silver

Edwin Too overcame pole vault setbacks and physical pain to deliver a historic performance for Kenya at the Africa Athletics Championships.

Edwin Too has opened up about the challenges and setbacks he had to overcome on his journey to making history for Kenya at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana.

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Heading into the competition, Edwin Too was determined to improve on the bronze medal he won at the 2024 edition in Cameroon, and his hard work ultimately paid off as he achieved the milestone he had been targeting.

The achievement marked a historic milestone for both Edwin Too and Kenyan athletics, as it secured the country’s first-ever decathlon silver medal in the history of the continental championships.

“I’m happy…at the 2024 African Games, I won silver, it was here. At the 2024 Africa Senior Championships, I won bronze, and I’m happy to have upgraded it. I have worked for it, together with my coach, we planned for it, and we were aiming higher, but I’m happy,” he said.

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Edwin Too Discusses Challenges at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships

Despite the success, the road to the podium was far from easy. Speaking after the competition, Too revealed that there were moments when the difficulties he faced nearly forced him to abandon his dream altogether before eventually pushing through to secure the historic result.

He noted that the contest was competitive but came with several logistical difficulties that affected their preparation and performance.

He revealed that one of the main setbacks was a shortage of equipment needed for the pole vault discipline, forcing the team to seek assistance from athletes representing Benin.

However, he added that some of the borrowed items were accidentally damaged during use, a situation he expressed regret over, extending both an apology and appreciation to the athlete who had assisted them.

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“The competition was healthy, though we had some challenges because we were running short of the poles for pole vault, so we had to borrow some from the guys from Benin. There was one guy from there who was doing the decathlon, and he offered us,” Edwin Too revealed.

“Unfortunately, we broke three of them, and I want to apologise to him and say thank you. It was so challenging, and no one expected the results that came out.”

Edwin Too further disclosed that he had been struggling with physical discomfort that began after the long jump, noting that his lower back issues significantly affected his condition throughout the competition.

He explained that the situation became so severe at one point that he considered withdrawing, as the pain made even simple movements and resting difficult.

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He credited Team Kenya’s physiotherapist for providing crucial support through treatment and stretching routines, which helped him manage to continue competing despite the setback.

However, he admitted that his body did not respond well during the discus and javelin events, where the pain persisted and limited his performance.

Despite the challenges, Too revealed that he was still experiencing some discomfort but expressed satisfaction and relief at managing to secure a silver medal in the end.

“I have been battling some pain since the long jump; my lower back was not okay. But I’m thankful to the physio who has helped me a lot,” Edwin Too noted.

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