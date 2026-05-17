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Harambee Stars Forward Awarded Crates of Eggs After Match-Winning Display in Norway

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 13:47 - 17 May 2026
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© Imago and Bryne FK
Alfred Scriven scored and delivered an impressive all-round performance for Bryne FK before receiving five crates of eggs as his man-of-the-match award after their win over Strømmen IF.
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Harambee Stars forward Alfred Scriven received an unconventional prize for his standout performance in Bryne FK's thrilling 4-2 victory over Strømmen IF, taking home five crates of eggs.

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The Kenyan international was instrumental in the Saturday clash at Bryne Stadion, playing the full 90 minutes and opening the scoring for his side.

The win marked Bryne's second of the season under coach Ørjan Heiberg, who was managing against his former club.

Bryne FK vs Strømmen IF: Match Report

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The OBOS-ligaen match came alive in the 32nd minute when Scriven put the hosts in front. However, the lead was short-lived as Luka Fajfric equalised for Strømmen just six minutes later. Bryne managed to regain the advantage just before halftime through a goal from Dadi Gaye.

In the second half, Nicklas Strunck widened the gap for Bryne in the 71st minute. Although Nikola Hristov pulled one back for the visitors to set up a tense finish, Strunck secured the victory with his second goal deep into stoppage time, capping off a six-goal thriller.

Harambee Stars Forward's Reward Sparks Reactions

For his impressive all-around display, Scriven was awarded the man-of-the-match prize: five crates of eggs. This continues a unique tradition at Bryne FK, where players are often rewarded with local farm produce for their on-field heroics.

“Eggs must be gold there,” one fan shared on X (Twitter).

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“It seems the jersey sponsor is a professional chicken coop engineer,” another fan added.

“At least he has more protein for his career,” a fan noted.

Meanwhile, Scriven, who earned his first cap for Kenya in March 2023, was a constant threat in attack. He registered two shots on target and demonstrated excellent link-up play, completing 17 of his 20 attempted passes.

The 28-year-old also showed his defensive commitment with an interception and two clearances while winning a remarkable eight ground duels and eight aerial duels.

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This season, Scriven has appeared in six of Bryne's seven league fixtures, starting four. His two goals have been crucial in helping the team climb out of the relegation zone to 12th place in the standings with seven points.

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