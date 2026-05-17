Harambee Stars Set for International Action as AFCON 2027 Preparations Intensify

Harambee Stars will return to international action in June for friendly matches as preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations continue to gather pace.

The Kenyan national football team, the Harambee Stars, is set to return to action during the upcoming June international window, with two friendly matches scheduled in Central Asia.

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These fixtures are part of the team's ongoing preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The continental tournament holds immense significance, as Kenya is slated to co-host the prestigious event alongside its East African neighbours, Uganda and Tanzania.

Securing positive results and establishing a fluid tactical identity in these upcoming games is deemed essential for building early momentum.

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The Central Asian Tour: Fixture Details

The upcoming tour will push the Harambee Stars out of their comfort zone, matching them against technically disciplined opponents in unfamiliar territory.

Kenya will first play against the Tajikistan national team on June 3, followed by a match against the host nation, Kyrgyzstan, on June 6.

Faced with different environmental conditions and distinct Asian playing styles, the matches will serve as an ideal litmus test for the technical bench to gauge how the squad adapts under pressure.

Management Optimism and Squad Evaluation

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The two encounters will provide the technical staff with another valuable opportunity to evaluate the squad and enhance team cohesion ahead of a demanding competitive calendar.

With several emerging talents knocking on the door of the senior squad, the friendlies will serve as a crucial audition for players looking to secure a permanent spot in the starting lineup.

Athanus Obala, the National Teams Coordinator, expressed his approval of the scheduled matches, highlighting their significance for the team's development.

"These are nice build-up matches as we continue building up for the upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifiers," Obala stated.

"The games will give the technical bench a good opportunity to further assess the team and continue strengthening the squad."

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Building on the Foundation of the FIFA Series

This Central Asian excursion builds directly on the momentum gained from the team's involvement in the FIFA Series matches earlier this year.

The global initiative, designed by football's governing body to foster cross-confederation competitive exposure, allowed Harambee Stars to test their mettle in a centralised tournament format.

Harambee Stars wrapped up their campaign by securing a third-place finish with a dominant 3-0 victory over Grenada.

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