African Athletics Championships: Wanza Delivers Kenya’s Third Gold as Adhiambo Wins Rare Shot Put Medal

Kenya added a third gold medal to their collection at the ongoing African Athletics Championships after Diana Wanza won the 10,000 ahead of East African competitors.

Kenya made it three gold medals at the ongoing African Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana following Diana Wanza’s victory in the women’s 10,000m on Friday.

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Wanza controlled the 25-lap race from start to finish as she showed the great form she had displayed since the season started.

The Kenyan won the race in a time of 31:33.26 ahead of Rwanda’s Florence Niyonkuru, who claimed silver in 31:43.73, her country’s second medal in Accra after Emeline Imanizabayo won their first-ever gold of the continental championships on Wednesday.

Ethiopia’s Asefu Abrha Kiros finished third in a time of 31:45.91 to win bronze.

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Adhiambo Wins Shot Put Bronze

“I have executed the race as I had planned. Being number one is a dream come true for me. More is coming, I pray that I stay healthy so that I make the Commonwealth Games team,” Wanza told the media after the race.

Meanwhile, Belinda Adhiambo won bronze in shot put to add onto Kenya’s medal tally. South Africa’ Collette Uys produced a throw of 17.63m to win gold while Cameroonian Carine Mekam Ndo took silver (16.71m) as Adhiambo threw 16.39m to complete the podium.

Following Wanza’s win, Kenya now has three gold medals in Accra, after Kelvin Chesang opened their account with a win in the men’s 10,000m before Kevin Loti won the men’s 800m.

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