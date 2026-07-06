Stanley Wilson: Swedish Club Provides Worrying Update on Harambee Stars Midfielder

The versatile player, who has largely operated as a full-back this season, has missed his club’s last three games.

Swedish club AIK has revealed the reason behind the absence of Kenyan midfielder Stanley Wilson from their recent games.

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Wilson was absent for a third consecutive match as his club clinched a 2-1 victory over IFK Goteborg in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday, having previously missed two matches.

It has now been revealed that the 19-year-old midfielder, who has largely been operating as full-back this season, was ruled out of the crucial league fixture at Gamla Ullevi due to a groin injury.

According to a club statement, Wilson is currently undergoing a gym-based rehabilitation programme.

"[Stanley Wilson] is in rehabilitation for a groin injury. He is conducting his recovery in the gym," the club stated.

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First League Absence for Wilson

This was the first league match the former Kariobangi Sharks player has missed this season, marking a brief pause in what has been a stellar campaign for the young talent under Spanish coach Jose Riveiro. His strong performances were recently rewarded with a new three-year contract in June.

Prior to the league's resumption, Wilson also sat out two friendly matches in late June. AIK lost 2-0 to Kalmar before securing a 3-2 win against Vasteras SK.

This was after he had returned to club duties, having featured for Harambee Stars in two friendly matches against Lesotho in early June.

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