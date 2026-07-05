Pitso Mosimane Pulls Ahead of Benni McCarthy and Rulani Mokwena in Bafana Bafana Coach Race

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has reportedly taken an early lead in the race to become Bafana Bafana's next head coach.

Pitso Mosimane has emerged as the leading candidate to become the next head coach of Bafana Bafana, having reportedly presented his strategic vision to the South African Football Association (Safa) last month.

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According to the Sunday Times, Pitso Mosimane detailed his comprehensive plan for the national team setup to Safa's technical committee, chaired by Jack Maluleka.

The presentation outlined a long-term vision that extends beyond the senior team to include the junior national squads.

It is also understood that Benni McCarthy and Rulani Mokwena have expressed interest in succeeding Hugo Broos. The Belgian's contract expired after he guided Bafana Bafana to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time, where they were eliminated by Canada in the round of 32.

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Pitso Mosimane a Step Ahead of Benni McCarthy and Rulani Mokwena

An insider with knowledge of the situation confirmed that Mosimane "interacted with the football bosses before the team left for the World Cup."

"Maluleka was at the presentation," the source stated to the Sunday Times. "Mosimane outlined his vision for the team and detailed how he envisioned creating capacity and capability to take the team forward. He emphasised the importance of a proper analysis of South African players wherever they are based, as well as a blueprint that will speak to uniformity of the way of play from the senior national team and filter down to the juniors."

The source added, "He insists that there must be an alignment of all levels and that Safa must make things professional by looking at how big football countries deal with the setup of their national teams."

If appointed for a second term, Pitso Mosimane, who turns 62 this month, is expected to bring his trusted technical team, including fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga and analyst Musi Matlaba. However, other key positions remain under discussion.

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"There’ll still be deliberation about the positions of an assistant coach or two, goalkeeper coach, team manager and length of the contract," the insider noted.

"Mosimane has worked well with local coaches like Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena at Mamelodi Sundowns."