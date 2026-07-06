Advertisement

Kenyan Referee Lands Historic UEFA Assignment as He is Appointed for PSG vs Aston Villa Clash

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 06:49 - 06 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Stephen Yiembe is set to officiate the UEFA Super Cup between PSG and Aston Villa.
The highly-rated match official is set to become the first Kenyan to officiate a UEFA competition after being selected for the Super Cup between PSG vs Aston Villa.
Advertisement

Kenyan assistant referee Stephen Yiembe has achieved a landmark milestone, becoming the first match official from the nation to be appointed for a UEFA competition.

Advertisement

He will be part of an all-East African officiating team for the 2026 UEFA Super Cup.

The prestigious match, scheduled for August 12 at Germany's Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, will feature a showdown between UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and UEFA Europa League champions Aston Villa.

The Nakuru-born official is set to serve as Assistant Referee Two. He joins centre referee Omar Artan from Somalia and Assistant Referee One Liban Abdoulrazack Ahmed from Djibouti.

This historic appointment is the latest in a series of high-profile assignments for Yiembe, whose career has seen a steady ascent from domestic football to the global stage, establishing him as one of Africa's premier officials.

Advertisement

Top Competitions Yiembe Has Officiated

Stephen Yiembe.
Stephen Yiembe. Image: Imago

Yiembe's growing international reputation was recently highlighted at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where he officiated in two key matches: Real Madrid versus RB Salzburg and Juventus against Urawa Red Diamonds. These appointments underscored FIFA's increasing trust in his capabilities.

He has also been a regular presence in top-tier CAF competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations and CAF Champions League fixtures, among them semi-final clashes involving continental giants like Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Yiembe represented Kenya at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, adding another significant tournament to his impressive resume.

The selection for the UEFA Super Cup is particularly noteworthy, as it breaks new ground for Kenyan refereeing and signals the growing recognition of East African officials in world football. It also highlights the increasing collaboration between UEFA and other football confederations in selecting elite referees for major events.

While the Super Cup serves as the traditional curtain-raiser for the European club season, for Yiembe, it represents a monumental achievement. His appointment is a testament to years of consistent, high-level performances and paves the way for future generations of match officials from Kenya and the wider East African region.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Harambee Stars striker Moses Shumah
Harambee Stars
06.07.2026
Harambee Stars Striker Praised for Leaving Lasting Legacy at Zambian Giants Power Dynamos
FIFA Reverses US Striker's World Cup Ban After Donald Trump Appeal
Football
06.07.2026
FIFA Reverses US Striker's World Cup Ban After Donald Trump Appeal
Nikki Hiltz Makes Powerful Statement After Victory Over Faith Kipyegon
Athletics
06.07.2026
Nikki Hiltz Makes Powerful Statement After Victory Over Faith Kipyegon: 'Trans People Can be in Sport'
Neymar Announces End of International Career After Brazil's Shock Defeat to Norway
Football
06.07.2026
Neymar Announces End of International Career After Brazil's Shock Defeat to Norway: 'It is Now Over'
AFC Leopards Midfielder Explains How Michael Olunga is Mentoring Harambee Stars Teammates
Harambee Stars
06.07.2026
AFC Leopards Midfielder Explains How Michael Olunga is Mentoring Harambee Stars Teammates
Victor Wanyama Set for Action in Uganda as Football Unites for Veteran Coach
Harambee Stars
06.07.2026
Victor Wanyama Set for Action in Uganda as Football Unites for Veteran Coach