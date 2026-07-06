Stephen Yiembe is set to officiate the UEFA Super Cup between PSG and Aston Villa.

Stephen Yiembe is set to officiate the UEFA Super Cup between PSG and Aston Villa.

Kenyan Referee Lands Historic UEFA Assignment as He is Appointed for PSG vs Aston Villa Clash

The highly-rated match official is set to become the first Kenyan to officiate a UEFA competition after being selected for the Super Cup between PSG vs Aston Villa.

Kenyan assistant referee Stephen Yiembe has achieved a landmark milestone, becoming the first match official from the nation to be appointed for a UEFA competition.

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He will be part of an all-East African officiating team for the 2026 UEFA Super Cup.

The prestigious match, scheduled for August 12 at Germany's Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, will feature a showdown between UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and UEFA Europa League champions Aston Villa.

The Nakuru-born official is set to serve as Assistant Referee Two. He joins centre referee Omar Artan from Somalia and Assistant Referee One Liban Abdoulrazack Ahmed from Djibouti.

This historic appointment is the latest in a series of high-profile assignments for Yiembe, whose career has seen a steady ascent from domestic football to the global stage, establishing him as one of Africa's premier officials.

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Top Competitions Yiembe Has Officiated

Stephen Yiembe. Image: Imago

Yiembe's growing international reputation was recently highlighted at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where he officiated in two key matches: Real Madrid versus RB Salzburg and Juventus against Urawa Red Diamonds. These appointments underscored FIFA's increasing trust in his capabilities.

He has also been a regular presence in top-tier CAF competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations and CAF Champions League fixtures, among them semi-final clashes involving continental giants like Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns.

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Furthermore, Yiembe represented Kenya at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, adding another significant tournament to his impressive resume.

The selection for the UEFA Super Cup is particularly noteworthy, as it breaks new ground for Kenyan refereeing and signals the growing recognition of East African officials in world football. It also highlights the increasing collaboration between UEFA and other football confederations in selecting elite referees for major events.