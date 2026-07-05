2026 World Cup: Erling Haaland Equals Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe as Norway Shock Mighty Brazil

Erling Haaland scored a brace as Norway stunned Brazil to eliminate the five-time World Champions from the 2026 World Cup.

Erling Haaland scored twice as Norway sensationally eliminated Brazil from the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 2-1 victory in New Jersey, sending the Scandinavian side to their first-ever quarter-final in the tournament's history.

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The Selecao, chasing a record sixth world title, faced a Norwegian team aiming to make history on football's biggest stage. Stale Solbakken’s men started brightly and thought they had taken the lead when Alexander Sorloth set up Patrick Berg to score, but the goal was correctly ruled out for a marginal offside.

The decision seemed even more significant moments later when Kristoffer Ajer fouled Matheus Cunha in the box, prompting a VAR review that resulted in a penalty for Brazil. However, Bruno Guimaraes failed to capitalize, his weak spot-kick easily saved by Orjan Nyland.

Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil side increased the pressure, with Gabriel Martinelli denied by Nyland after a powerful run down the left. Norway remained a threat, and Martin Odegaard tested the side netting before a rare error from the captain nearly gifted Brazil an opener, only for Nyland to make a crucial save from Vinicius Júnior. At the other end, Alisson Becker, who had been relatively quiet, was called upon to stop an Odegaard strike just before the break.

Haaland’s Late Show Sinks Brazil

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The second half started slowly, and Ancelotti introduced the highly-rated Endrick for Matheus Cunha just before the hour mark. The teenager almost had an instant impact, racing onto a through ball from Vinícius but firing wide with only the keeper to beat. Nyland continued to be a formidable barrier, soon denying another Brazilian effort from Rayan.

Norway began to sense their chance to land a decisive blow. Haaland came close to connecting with crosses from Andreas Schjelderup and Ajer, while the substitute Schjelderup also forced a sharp save from Alisson at his near post. The momentum was clearly shifting, and in the 79th minute, Norway's pressure paid off. Haaland rose at the far post to power a stunning header past Alisson from Schjelderup's pinpoint cross.

Nyland's heroics continued as he scrambled back to prevent a potential own goal, but the night belonged to Haaland. The striker sealed the historic win with a clinical, left-footed strike that left Alisson with no chance, moving him level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé on seven goals in the Golden Boot race. Brazil managed a late consolation when Neymar converted a penalty deep into stoppage time after Leo Ostigard was judged to have fouled Casemiro.