Jude Bellingham Stars as 10-Man England Survive Mexico Scare to Book World Cup Quarter-Final Ticket

The Real Madrid midfielder scored twice as the Three Lions showed great resilience to overcome the co-hosts despite playing most of the second half with one man less.

England secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over World Cup co-hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca, advancing to the quarter-finals and extending their unbeaten streak to seven matches in a captivating contest.

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After a one-hour delay, the match began in a tense and electric atmosphere. The home crowd nearly erupted when a superb diving header from Raul Jimenez was brilliantly denied by a sharp near-post save from Jordan Pickford.

England's first real chance came after the hydration break, with Anthony Gordon skillfully keeping the ball alive before his shot was comfortably handled by goalkeeper Raul Rangel.

The game's complexion changed dramatically in a stunning two-minute spell that silenced the stadium. In the 36th minute, Bukayo Saka delivered a precise cross for Jude Bellingham, who headed home to give the Three Lions the lead. Just moments later, Bellingham struck again, latching onto a square pass from Harry Kane to calmly slot the ball in for his fourth goal of the tournament.

However, Mexico fought back before halftime. Julian Quinones halved the deficit with a powerful strike past Pickford, a goal that made him Mexico's joint all-time leading World Cup scorer and sent the home fans into a frenzy. El Tri almost equalised before the break, but Pickford produced another outstanding save to tip a Jiménez header over the crossbar.

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Quansah’s Red Card and Mexico’s Late Push

The second half started with the same high intensity. England nearly restored their two-goal lead when Nico O'Reilly's deflected shot hit the post. The momentum shifted again when England were reduced to 10 men after Jarell Quansah received a straight red card for a reckless challenge, confirmed by a VAR review.

Despite the disadvantage, England extended their lead on the hour mark when Harry Kane converted a penalty after Gordon was fouled by Rangel in the box.

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The drama continued as another VAR intervention awarded Mexico a penalty for a foul by Kane. Jimenez stepped up and coolly converted the spot-kick, pulling his team back into contention with just over 20 minutes remaining.

Mexico relentlessly pushed for an equaliser in the final stages, throwing everything they had at the English defence. However, the Three Lions held firm to clinch a memorable World Cup victory.