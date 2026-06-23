Southampton Look to Find New Victor Wanyama as They Target Scottish Midfield Talent

Southampton Look to Find New Victor Wanyama as They Target Scottish Midfield Talent

Southampton Look to Find New Victor Wanyama as They Target Scottish Midfield Talent

Southampton are reportedly exploring the Scottish market for a new midfield talent as they look to find a player with qualities similar to Victor Wanyama.

Southampton has a rich history of developing formidable holding midfielders, and the club may be looking to the Scottish market to unearth their next star.

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Over the years, St. Mary's has been a proving ground for exceptional talents in the middle of the park. Oriol Romeu, despite a less memorable second stint, was a classy operator during his prime, amassing 263 appearances.

Morgan Schneiderlin also excelled on the South Coast before earning a high-profile move to Manchester United.

More recently, Shea Charles caught the eye in the Championship, though he now appears set for a move to Leeds United.

However, it is the legacy of Victor Wanyama that still resonates with the Saints faithful. The Kenyan international was a cornerstone of the successful teams managed by Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman between 2013 and 2016.

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Victor Wanyama's Dominant Career at Southampton

Under both Pochettino and Koeman, Southampton consistently finished in the top half of the Premier League, and Wanyama was a key figure in that success. He made 97 appearances for the club, contributing to 8th, 7th, and 6th place finishes.

While he scored four goals and provided two assists, the Nairobi-born midfielder was renowned for his combative, all-action style.

Teammate James Ward-Prowse once described him as "aggressive," a testament to his relentless presence. During his final season at St. Mary's, Wanyama won an average of seven duels per league game. In his last month alone, he won a staggering 27 duels across just three matches.

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Wanyama's journey to the Premier League began in Scotland with Celtic, where he registered 13 goals and nine assists in 91 games.

Southampton's £12.5 million investment in 2013 proved to be a masterstroke, and now the club could be looking to repeat that success by scouting another talent from the Scottish Premiership.

Could Josh Mulligan Be the Answer?

With Charles's departure looming, Southampton are reportedly targeting Hibernian's Josh Mulligan as a potential replacement.

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The 23-year-old has drawn comparisons to Wanyama for his tenacious style and could provide the attritional presence the Saints need in midfield. West Ham United are also said to be interested in the promising youngster.

Last season, Mulligan impressed in the Scottish Premiership, winning an average of 4.7 duels per game across 24 appearances.

He also demonstrated his attacking capabilities, contributing three goals and five assists in 33 games across all competitions. His performances earned him the Young Player of the Season award at Easter Road.