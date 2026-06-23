Ghana Traditional Healer Who Claimed Influence on Cristiano Ronaldo Now Targets Harry Kane

A Ghanaian traditional healer, previously linked to claims involving Cristiano Ronaldo, has made a controversial new claim ahead of England's World Cup clash involving Harry Kane.

A prominent Ghanaian traditional healer has made a bold claim, stating he will use his spiritual powers to prevent England captain Harry Kane from being a threat when the two nations meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Black Stars, under the guidance of former Bafana Bafana manager Carlos Queiroz, began their tournament campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Panama.

A positive result against England would greatly enhance their chances of advancing to the knockout stages. However, one supporter is confident he can influence the match's outcome from afar.

Ghana Traditional Healer Plans to Stop Harry Kane

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shaman Nana Kwaku Bonsam, also known as the 'Devil of Wednesday', has pledged to ensure Kane, England's star striker, is ineffective against Ghana.

Kane is considered England's most important player and one of the world's top forwards. As the team's captain and primary goalscorer, he is the focal point of their attack, making him a critical player for the Ghanaian defence to manage.

Bonsam clarified that his intention is not to cause a serious injury but to spiritually "blunt" Kane's performance and keep him off the scoresheet.

"I am working on Harry Kane," Bonsam confidently told the Daily Star as quoted by Kick Off. "I have shown what I am capable of before, so I know what work I must do to stop him. I am very famous for my predictions."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am not wishing him serious injury," he added. "It will be just enough to stop him against my country. I will do my work so that it can help Ghana."