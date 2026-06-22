Stunned Benni McCarthy Highlights How Giant Slayers Cape Verde Can Make Further World Cup History

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has been left stunned by Cape Verde’s performance at the World Cup and he believes they can surprise even more.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy is impressed by the quality and tenacity of Cape Verde, who are proving to be the surprise packages at the 2026 World Cup.

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The Blue Sharks are in prime position to qualify for the Round of 32 despite just making their World Cup debut at this year’s tournament.

Cape Verde shocked the world when they held two-time European champions and 2010 World Cup winners Spain to a goalless draw in their opening match.

Goalkeeper Vozinha, who kept Spain at bay despite facing 27 shots, has become an instant star as he saw his Instagram followers rise from 40,000 to 15 million in a number of days.

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The goalkeeper, however, could not keep Uruguay quiet in their second game but the African nation still pulled off a great result as they drew 2-2 on Monday morning.

Cape Verde Earn McCarthy’s Respect

Benni McCarthy is surprised by Cape Verde's World Cup run. Image: Imago

Cape Verde took the lead after 21 minutes but allowed the South Americans to score twice in as many minutes. However, they pulled level just past the hour mark to keep them in contention for a place in the knockout round.

Now, a nation of just over 500,000 people is on the verge of sealing a place in the World Cup knockout rounds as a win against Saudi Arabia would send them through outrightly while even a draw might be enough to seal their place as one of the eight third best ranked teams.

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"I think this performance [against Uruguay] gets them a win against Saudi Arabia," said McCarthy, working as a pundit on the match for the BBC.

"I have a new lease of respect for them," McCarthy further stated, expressing his surprise at Cape Verde’s performance. "They really came out to play. They were sensational. I thought they were brave.”

Tips from Harambee Stars Coach

Cape Verde celebrate their goal against Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup. Image: Imago

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Victory against Saudi Arabia, coupled with a defeat or draw for Uruguay to Spain, would send Cape Verde to the Round of 16 straight as the second-placed team in Group H while even a stalemate might be enough as it would leave them on three points and with a better goal difference.

McCarthy feels they will seal a place in the next round and has given them tips on how they can become even more successful.

"The only thing that is needed is working on their final-third entry, that composure, working on those decisions in the final moment of the game. I think they've won a lot of people's hearts after this performance,” the Harambee Stars coach said.