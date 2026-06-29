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South Africa's Historic World Cup Run Ends in Heartbreaking Defeat to Canada

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 05:44 - 29 June 2026
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South Africa coach Hugo Broos and his players. Image: Imago
South Africa's historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended in heartbreaking fashion after conceding a stoppage-time goal in a 1-0 Round of 32 defeat to Canada.
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South Africa's 2026 World Cup journey has come to a dramatic end after a 1-0 loss to Canada in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

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Stephen Eustaquio delivered a last-gasp winner in stoppage time, securing a historic 1-0 victory for Canada and propelling the co-hosts into the World Cup's last 16 for the first time ever.

The heartbreaking goal ended South Africa's own unprecedented run in the tournament's knockout phase.

South Africa Lose to Canada and Bow Out of FIFA World Cup

In a tense match that seemed destined for extra time, Eustaquio shattered South African hopes with a superb strike from the edge of the box.

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The win means Canada, who played the match in Los Angeles after finishing second in their group, will now travel to Houston for a July 4 clash against either the Netherlands or Morocco.

Despite pre-match talk from coach Jesse Marsch about the "X-factor" of star player Alphonso Davies, who was returning from a hamstring injury, the Bayern Munich wing-back was a notable omission from the starting eleven.

Even without him, Canada started aggressively, creating several chances against a deep-lying South African defence.

Their best opportunity of the first half came in the 22nd minute when a precise Eustaquio free-kick found Derek Cornelius unmarked in the six-yard box, but the centre-back completely miscued his header.

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South Africa posed a threat on the counter-attack, but Canada dominated the closing stages of the half. A Moise Bombito header from a corner was cleared off the line, and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was quick to block Tajon Buchanan's follow-up effort.

Shortly after, Canada's penalty appeals were dismissed when Khuliso Mudau collided with Richie Laryea, drawing boos from the pro-Canadian crowd.

The second half saw South Africa content to slow the pace, frustrating the Canadian supporters as they passed the ball deep in their own half.

Canada continued to press, and substitute Niko Sigur nearly unlocked the defence just after the hour mark, feeding Tani Oluwaseyi, whose shot was saved, with Mbekezeli Mbokazi making a crucial clearance before Jonathan David could pounce.

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The stadium erupted in the 75th minute with the introduction of Davies, who immediately energised the Canadian attack. He quickly set up Jonathan David, who laid the ball off for Promise David, but the striker's shot flew wide.

Moments later, Davies found Jonathan David again, but Williams produced a fine save to deny him from a tight angle.

Just as the match seemed headed for an additional 30 minutes, Canada found their breakthrough in the second minute of stoppage time.

Jacob Shaffelburg surged down the right flank and delivered a cross that was headed away only as far as Eustaquio.

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The Porto midfielder, currently on loan at Los Angeles FC, controlled the ball on his chest before volleying a powerful, first-time shot into the bottom corner, sparking wild celebrations on the pitch and in the stands.

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