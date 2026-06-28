Harambee Stars Midfielder One Point Away from Back-to-Back League Titles in Tanzania

Duk Abuya after bagging a Man of the Match award in a past game for Yanga. Image: Yanga

Duk Abuya after bagging a Man of the Match award in a past game for Yanga. Image: Yanga

The Kenyan midfielder has been instrumental for his side yet again this season and will be crowned on Tuesday if his side avoid defeat.

Kenyan midfielder Duka Abuya is just a draw away from laying his hands on a second league title in a row in Tanzania.

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Abuya played a key part for Tanzanian giants Yanga when they thrashed TRA United 3-0 on Saturday, thanks to a hat-trick from Ugandan starboy Allan Okello.

The Kenyan international, who is mainstay in the Yanga team, started yet again on Saturday as the champions stormed to the big win, Okello scoring his three goals in the 27th, 51st and 60th minutes to kill off TRA.

That saw the club take their tally to 72 points and even though rivals Simba SC also won to move to 70 points, Yanga need just to avoid defeat in their final match of the season against JKT Tanzania on Tuesday to be crowned as they have a better head-to-head record.

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Yanga Scent Fifth Straight Title

Simba can only close in if Yanga lose but given their form, which has seen them win seven of their last eight matches, it is hard to see them suffering a defeat.

If Yanga do what is expected, then they will win a fifth league title in a row which would be a show of dominance rarely witnessed in Tanzania while it would be a second straight league crown for Abuya, who joined the club in 2024.