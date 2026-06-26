2026 World Cup: Millions Awaiting South Africa, Ivory Coast and Morocco After Reaching Round of 32

Morocco, South Africa and Ivory Coast are the first three African nations in the World Cup knockout round but how much are they set to earn for this run?

Africa could have up to eight teams in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup but as per now, Morocco, South Africa and Ivory Coast have already sealed their place and also unlocked more money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The three have sailed through after finishing second in their respective groups while Egypt and Ghana are all but guaranteed and only awaiting their final group stage matches to know which positions they will finish in.

Meanwhile, Algeria, on three points, need to win their final match although a draw could be enough but Cape Verde, who have so far impressed with back-to-back draws, must beat Saudi Arabia to guarantee their place.

There could still be a place for an eighth African team if DR Congo beat Uzbekistan in what would be a huge representation as that would leave only Tunisia and Senegal as the sides from the 10 African nations out at the group stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How Much is Being Paid Out at World Cup?

For all the teams that will make it to the Round of 32, big money awaits. Every team that qualified for the 2026 World Cup was already guaranteed $9 million (Ksh1.16 billion) from FIFA but the prize increases as they advance in the tournament.

Making it to the Round of 32 will see each one of them now earn $11 million (Ksh1.4 billion) and there is more money for a place in the Round of 16 and beyond.

In the Last 16, FIFA will pay each team $15 million (Ksh1.9 billion) while quarter-finalists will take home $19 million (Ksh2.5 billion). If Morocco match their 2022 heroics and reach the semi-final, or any other African team does the same, then $27 million (Ksh3.5 billion) would be their prize if they end up finishing fourth.

Third place would attract $29 million (Ksh3.75 billion), while if any of them make history by reaching the final, a prize of $33 million (Ksh4.3 billion) awaits for the losing finalist as $50 million (Ksh6.5 billion) goes to the world champions.

Advertisement