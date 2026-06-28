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WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry Excite Fans with Famous DR Congo Fimbu Dance

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 18:56 - 28 June 2026
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DR Congo doing their famous Fimbu dance celebration.
The legendary strikers used the now famous Congolese celebration to issue a rallying call to the studio crew where they are working as World Cup pundits.
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Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his French counterpart Thierry Henry seem to have caught World Cup fever from one of the African teams, DR Congo.

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The Congolese, who are among the nine African teams that made it to the Round of 32, sealed World Cup history when they reached the knockout round for the first time following a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan on Sunday.

Two goals from Yoane Wissa and another one from Fiston Mayle secured the win for the Congolese. It was the fourth goal they have scored at the World Cup and each time they found the back of the net, the whole team did the Fimbu dance.

The Fimbu is a popular Congolese dance and celebration move that translates to "the whip" in Lingala. It symbolises overwhelming opponents with intensity and DR Congo's national football pride.

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Ibrahimovic Leads Fimbu Celebrations

It features a distinct downward whipping motion with the right hand while the left hand holds an imaginary object and fans have been captivated by the Leopards’ celebrations each time they score.

Taking cue, Ibrahimovic led the Fimbu dance in the Fox Sports studio where he works as pundit, alongside Henry, on World Cup matches.

“The World Cup starts tomorrow with the knockout round, here we come. Thierry give me that Fimbu,” the former AC Milan, Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain striker stated.

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He then led the entire studio crew in doing the Fimbu dance while shouting: “Everybody, Fimbu, Fimbu, let’s go. You are going to see that Fimbu next game.”

Indeed, fans will hope to see the Fimbu celebration again as DR Congo take on England in the Round of 32.

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