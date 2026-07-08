South African Club Confirm Harambee Stars Striker’s Signing Amid Delayed Arrival
Harambee Stars striker Moses Shumah’s signing by South African club AmaZulu has been confirmed following his departure from Zambia.
Shumah left Zambian champions Power Dynamos last month, sealing a big-money deal to South Africa, where he will play for Durban-based AmaZulu, who finished fourth in the Premier Soccer League last season.
Having scored 24 goals across all competitions, 21 in the league, to win the Golden Boot, Shumah became an attractive prospect for teams on the continent but it is the ambitious AmaZulu who moved with speed to secure his signing.
Shumah was among seven new players unveiled by AmaZulu on Tuesday with Usuthu, as they are popularly known, looking to improve on their fourth-place finish of last season by breaking into the top three and qualify for continental football in 2026-27.
Why Shumah Has Delayed His Arrival in SA
🫱🏽🫲🏾🆕🏡 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗨𝗦𝗨𝗧𝗛𝗨 ⤵️— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) July 7, 2026
▫️ Moses Shumah 🇰🇪
▫️ Kgomotjo Lekoloane 🇿🇦
▫️ Gape Moralo 🇿🇦
▫️ Mncedi Vandala 🇿🇦
▫️ Omega Mdaka 🇿🇦
▫️ Keenan Phillips 🇿🇦
▫️ Faveur Kouassi 🇨🇮#AmaZuluFC #HebeUsuthu #UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/wNchVJ6lec
His confirmation came amid reports that the striker is delaying his arrival in South Africa over a financial issue as he is yet to receive his percentage of the deal which he is waiting for before making the trip to Durban.
According to KickOff, the striker has opted to stay in Kenya as he awaits for his cut to be deposited into his bank account by Power Dynamos before he links up with his new team although he is expected to join by the end of the week.
“Shumah and his representatives are refusing to travel to Mzansi until the Zambian giants Power Dynamos pay them the agreed upon percentage from the transfer fee,” the South African outlet reported on Tuesday.
AmaZulu returned for pre-season last week and will be hoping that Shumah lives up to the billing after back-to-back Golden Boot awards, having been top scorer in the FKF Premier League with 17 goals in 2024-25, before doing the same with 21 goals in Zambia last term.