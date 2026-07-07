Heartbreak for Egypt as They Blow Away Two-Goal Lead to Fall to Lionel Messi-Inspired Argentina

Egypt were close to securing a famous World Cup victory against defending champions Argentina only for Lionel Messi to inspire a massive turnaround.

Lionel Messi was the catalyst for a dramatic turnaround, scoring a late equaliser and providing a crucial assist as Argentina battled back from two goals down to defeat Egypt 3-2 and secure their place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

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After a tense opening, the Pharaohs stunned the reigning champions by taking the lead with their first attempt on goal. A cleverly executed corner in the 15th minute found Yasser Ibrahim, who powered a header into the net.

However, Egypt's hero nearly turned villain when forward Haissem Hassan conceded a penalty with a clumsy tackle. Argentina were handed a prime opportunity to level the score, but Lionel Messi was denied from the spot by Mostafa Shobeir, who made his second penalty save of the tournament. It was Messi's second miss from 12 yards in this World Cup.

Argentina relentlessly pushed for an equalizer. Alexis Mac Allister was next to be thwarted by the outstanding Shobeir, who saved his close-range header. Messi then came agonizingly close to redeeming himself, his curling free-kick striking the post. Just before halftime, Julián Alvarez seemed certain to score from a Nicolás Tagliafico cross, but Shobeir produced another exceptional reaction save to preserve Egypt's lead.

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The second half began with continued Argentine dominance, though a looming counter-attacking threat from Egypt was evident. A soft foul awarded against Mohamed Salah prevented the star forward from a clear run on goal. Argentina failed to heed this warning, and a brilliant outside-of-the-boot pass from Salah sent Mostafa Ziko through to score what appeared to be a second for Egypt, only for VAR to disallow it for a foul in the build-up.

Messi Inspires Dramatic Turnaround

Undeterred, Egypt soon doubled their advantage with a goal nearly identical to the one that was ruled out. Salah was again the architect, finding Hassan, who squared the ball for Ziko to score. With time running out, Argentina finally broke through in the 79th minute when Cristian Romero headed in a perfect delivery from Messi, setting the stage for a frantic finish.

Messi nearly created another goal moments later, skillfully dribbling through the defense to set up Lautaro Martínez, but the striker failed to convert the clear-cut chance. Inevitably, the captain took matters into his own hands, unleashing a powerful shot from the edge of the box that proved too strong for Shobeir, leveling the match and marking his ninth consecutive scoring appearance at a World Cup.

With extra time looming, both sides pushed for a winner, leading to a wide-open finale. In stoppage time, Egypt had a penalty appeal waved away before Argentina launched a decisive counter-attack. Martínez broke into open space and delivered a cross for Enzo Fernández, who headed home a dramatic winning goal.

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