Revealed: What is Delaying Harambee Stars Striker's Arrival in South Africa

Kenyan striker Moses Shumah is yet to join his new team in South Africa over one key reason.

Harambee Stars striker Moses Shumah’s arrival in South Africa is reportedly being delayed by a financial issue.

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Shumah sealed a dream move to the Premier Soccer League from Zambian giants Power Dynamos after leading them to the league title with a record 24 goals in all competitions, including 21 in the top flight, which won him a number of accolades, including the Golden Boot award.

The former Kakamega Homeboyz striker signed a big-money deal with South African side AmaZulu FC and was expected to join his new teammates as they reported back for pre-season last week.

However, Shumah is still in Kenya and according to reports in South Africa, the striker is waiting for his share of the deal before he makes the journey to Durban.

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Financial Standoff Delays Shumah’s Arrival

“While Usuthu have paid Zambian side Power Dynamos the full fee for Shumah, the player is still in his home country Kenya waiting for his cut to be deposited into his bank account before taking the flight to South Africa,” reports South African outlet KickOff.

“Shumah and his representatives are refusing to travel to Mzansi until the Zambian giants Power Dynamos pay them the agreed upon percentage from the transfer fee.”

While Shumah is expected to link up with AmaZulu at the end of the week, it is reported that he will only do so once his end of the bargain is met.

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AmaZulu had an impressive 2025-26 season when they finished fourth, missing out on a CAF Confederation ticket, and club president Sandile Zungu is looking to build on it and break into the top three next season.