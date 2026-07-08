Lionel Messi Explains Reason Behind Tearful Reaction After Argentina's Comeback Win Over Egypt

The Argentina captain has opened up over his emotional reaction to his team’s dramatic turnaround after pulling victory from the jaws of defeat.

Lionel Messi confessed he felt he had "let the group down" after missing a crucial first-half penalty against Egypt, only to later play a starring role in Argentina's incredible comeback to secure a place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

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The defending champions were on the verge of a shocking exit after trailing 2-0 with just over 20 minutes remaining in their Round of 16 match. However, a stunning 13-minute blitz saw goals from Cristian Romero, Messi and Enzo Fernandez seal a dramatic 3-2 victory.

The contest could have ended very differently, with Messi's earlier penalty miss threatening to be the defining moment. The Argentine captain was denied from the spot by Egypt's goalkeeper, Mostafa Shobeir, marking the fourth non-shootout penalty miss of his World Cup career—the most by any player in the tournament's history.

Messi on Impact of Missed Penalty

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Speaking after the emotional match, Messi expressed his deep frustration over the missed opportunity. "Yes, truly it was a relief, a relief for everyone," he said. "I was very angry about the missed penalty, about how I kicked it. I felt that at an important moment I had let the group down."

"Luckily, God once again had something special in store for me at the end," he continued. "I was able to score the equalising goal, a very big relief and an enormous happiness for us and for these people who came once again and demonstrated what we are as Argentines."

Argentina's comeback began after a frustrating opening hour. Egypt had stunned the favourites with a Yasser Ibrahim header in the 15th minute. Messi then saw his penalty saved by Shobeir, who also made outstanding stops to deny Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner even hit the crossbar with a free-kick as Argentina went into halftime trailing 1-0.

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Stunning Comeback Sinks Egypt

Egypt appeared to have doubled their lead early in the second half through Mostafa Ziko, but the goal was disallowed by VAR. The Pharaohs did eventually make it 2-0 in the 67th minute when Ziko finished a swift counter-attack, set up by Mohamed Salah and Haissem Hassan.

Facing elimination, Argentina mounted a spectacular response. Romero headed in Messi's free-kick in the 79th minute to ignite the comeback. Four minutes later, the captain himself unleashed a fierce strike from outside the box that deflected off the keeper's gloves and the crossbar to level the score.

With extra time looming, Enzo Fernandez completed the turnaround in stoppage time, heading into the bottom corner to send Argentina into the quarter-finals, where they will face Switzerland on July 12.

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