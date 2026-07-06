Harambee Stars Striker Praised for Leaving Lasting Legacy at Zambian Giants Power Dynamos

A club legend has hailed Moses Shumah for making a remarkable impact at Power Dynamos before his departure.

Former Power Dynamos defender Ronald Mukosha has expressed his disappointment over the departure of star striker Moses Shumah, but remains confident that coach Osward Mutapa will find a suitable replacement for the Golden Boot winner.

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The Harambee Stars striker recently completed a move to South African club AmaZulu FC, leaving Power Dynamos after a stellar season.

His 21 goals were instrumental in securing the FAZ Super League title for a second consecutive year and earned him the league's top scorer award for the 2025/2026 season.

Moses Shumah made an immediate impact in his debut season with the Kitwe-based club, having joined from Kakamega Homeboyz in July 2025.

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Ronald Mukosha: Moses Shumah Brought Something New to Power Dynamos

In an interview, Mukosha acknowledged that Moses Shumah's absence will be felt, but backed the club to remain competitive in both domestic and continental competitions for the upcoming 2026/2027 season.

"I think Oswald is an experienced coach and he knows what he’s doing," Mukosha stated as quoted by Daily Revelation. "By allowing him to go, he automatically has some replacements already in his mind. So, it’s not a big deal."

Shumah's contributions extended beyond the league. He scored two goals during Power's debut in the CAF Champions League group stage and added another two in the ABSA Cup, where the team finished as runners-up to Red Arrows.

His 21 league goals placed him well ahead in the Golden Boot race, with Red Arrows and Zambia striker Albert Kangwanda finishing a distant second with 14 goals.

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While Kangwanda was named the 2025/2026 FAZ Super League Footballer of the Year, Shumah was recognised with the Fans' Player of the Year award.

Mukosha believes Shumah's impact was profound and that he was a strong contender for the top individual prize.

"Yes, he brought a new dimension to the team, which helped them win back-to-back championships. I believe he could have even won Footballer of the Year, despite Kangwanda winning it," he said.