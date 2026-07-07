Collen Kebinatshipi Beats Noah Lyles and Red-Hot Audrey Werro to World Athletics Accolade

Botswana’s Collen Kebinatshipi was voted overwhelmingly ahead of top names like Noah Lyles and Audrey Werro for the World Athletics monthly award.

Botswana’s Collen Kebinatshipi has been crowned the finest athlete in the month of June after his record-breaking performances at the Paris League season.

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World Athletics named Kebinatshipi as the Athlete of the Month following a vote that saw him selected ahead of top names like Noah Lyles, 800m sensation Audrey Werro and Marileidy Paulino.

In Paris, Kebinatshipi stormed to victory in the men's 400m, setting a new Diamond League record of 43.54. The versatile sprinter timed his finish perfectly, overtaking Olympic silver medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith in the home straight.

Kebinatshipi's time was just 0.01 seconds off his personal best and shaved 0.06 seconds from the previous Diamond League record. Zakithi Nene of South Africa took second in 43.89, with Chris Bailey of the USA third in 44.06.

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Top Form from Kebinatshipi

The 22-year-old was voted for ahead of Werro, who continued her sensational form in the women's 800m, clocking a remarkable 1:53.80—the third-fastest time in history in the French capital as well as Paulino, who completed the trio of Diamond League records in the women's 400m.

The Olympic champion accelerated with 150 metres remaining and powered away from the field to win in 48.48. The time was the third-fastest of her career and broke the previous Diamond League record by 0.09 seconds. World indoor champion Lurdes Gloria Manuel finished second in 49.37.