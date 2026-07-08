2026 FIFA World Cup Fixtures: Complete Quarter-Final Schedule in East African Time (EAT)
They started with 48, then 32, 16 and now, just eight teams remain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in what has been a thrilling tournament.
African teams gave their all with nine of the 10 making the knockout round but as we enter the quarter-final, only one remain; 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco.
Europe has the highest representation with six of the eight making it to the quarter-final in England, France, Norway, Switzerland, Belgium and Spain while South America is represented by defending champions Argentina.
There are mouth-watering quarter-final matchups to feast your eyes on and here is the full schedule in East African time.
2026 WORLD CUP QUARTER-FINAL FIXTURES
France vs Morocco
Date & Time: Thursday, July 9 at 11:00 PM EAT
Venue: Boston Stadium, Foxborough
Spain vs Belgium
Date & Time: Friday, July 10 at 10:00 PM EAT
Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood
Norway vs England
Date & Time: Sunday, July 12 at 12:00 AM EAT
Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens
Argentina vs Switzerland
Date & Time: Sunday, July 12 at 4:00 AM EAT
Venue: Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City