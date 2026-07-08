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2026 FIFA World Cup Fixtures: Complete Quarter-Final Schedule in East African Time (EAT)

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 08:17 - 08 July 2026
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2026 FIFA World Cup Fixtures: Complete Quarter-Final Schedule. Image: Imago
As the 2026 FIFA World Cup enters the last eight, here's the full fixture schedule and kick-off times in East African Time for every quarter-final match.
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They started with 48, then 32, 16 and now, just eight teams remain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in what has been a thrilling tournament.

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African teams gave their all with nine of the 10 making the knockout round but as we enter the quarter-final, only one remain; 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco.

Europe has the highest representation with six of the eight making it to the quarter-final in England, France, Norway, Switzerland, Belgium and Spain while South America is represented by defending champions Argentina.

There are mouth-watering quarter-final matchups to feast your eyes on and here is the full schedule in East African time.

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2026 WORLD CUP QUARTER-FINAL FIXTURES

France vs Morocco

Date & Time: Thursday, July 9 at 11:00 PM EAT

Venue: Boston Stadium, Foxborough

Spain vs Belgium

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Date & Time: Friday, July 10 at 10:00 PM EAT

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood

Norway vs England

Date & Time: Sunday, July 12 at 12:00 AM EAT

Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens

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Argentina vs Switzerland

Date & Time: Sunday, July 12 at 4:00 AM EAT

Venue: Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City

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