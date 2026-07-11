Shock as South Africa Midfielder, 25, Dies Just Days After World Cup Heroics

South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has sadly passed away at the age of 25. Image: Imago

South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has sadly passed away at the age of 25. Image: Imago

The Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker has passed away at a time when his star was beginning to shine.

‎African football is in shock following the sudden demise of South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams.

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‎The football fraternity has been thrown in mourning following the confirmation of the 25-year-old's death although the circumstances leading to his demise are yet to be known.

‎According to Soccer Laduma, the midfielder's death was confirmed by his mentor Brendine Johnson.

‎"At this moment, things are still raw, you know, things are still raw. The family wouldn't want to be contacted right now, they wouldn't be able to answer anyone. This passing has ripped everybody apart, returning from the World Cup just now, and then got such news, you know," Johnson was quoted by the South African outlet.

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‎"I had a close conversation with him on Thursday, the guy was really positive on returning back, and being able to return after the World Cup and go, you know, being a CAF champion, knowing what lies ahead, he was prepared. He doesn't waste time away, being at home with his family.

Key Player for Club and Country

Jayden Adams won the CAF Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns last season.

‎"So at this moment, I don't even have words to say, but we ask that the family's privacy be respected. Yes, I can tell you that he passed on. Nobody expected this."

‎Adams' death is a massive blow to Bafana Bafana and his club Mamelodi Sundowns where he was a key player. He lost his grandmother Marianna Adams while at the World Cup but still played in South Africa's match against Czech Republic.

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‎The midfielder, who came through the ranks at Stellenbosch FC, signed for Sundowns in January 2025 and after initially struggling for game time, he became undroppable under coach Miguel Cardoso, playing a key role as they won the CAF Champions League last season.

‎That earned him a spot in the Bafana Bafana team to the 2026 World Cup where he played a starring role as South Africa made history by reaching the knockout round before exiting at the Round of 32. At the World Cup, he played three of South Africa's four games.

‎Adams was due to join the rest of his Sundowns teammates for pre-season next week after being granted an extended break due to his World Cup involvement. The midfielder had made 67 apperances for Sundowns, scoring six goals and adding three assists, while he had managed nine caps for South Africa, netting twice.

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