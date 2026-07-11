Emmanuel Wanyonyi Mints Nearly Ksh8 Million from Record-Breaking Run in Monaco

The world and Olympics 800m champion made the most money at the Monaco Diamond League after breaking the 1,000m world record on Friday.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi’s record-breaking heroics at the Monaco Diamond League did not just thrust him into the spotlight but also unlocked close to Ksh8 million in prize money.

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The Olympics and world 800m champion took on a longer distance in Monaco, running the 1,000m, but was unfazed as he stormed to the world record, running 2:11.83 and erasing the previous mark of 2:11.96, set by another Kenyan Noah Ngeny in Rieti, Italy in 1999.

Wanyonyi hit the first 400m in 50.95 and after the final pacemaker brought the leaders through 800m in 1:45.11, the 21-year-old unleashed a powerful kick, storming down the final stretch to secure his place in the history books.

How Much Will Wanyonyi Pocket?

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Emmanuel Wanyonyi poses next to his 1,000m world record in Monaco. Image: Imago

Following his win, Wanyonyi is not just assured the winner’s prize but also a multi-million bonus for breaking the world record.

Winning a race at a Diamond League meeting comes with a prize money of $10,000 (Ksh1.3 million) but athletes can earn five times that amount for breaking a world record. This is because the Diamond League has a bonus of $50,000 (Ksh6.4 million) for any athlete who breaks a world record.

It means Wanyonyi made a total of $60,000 (Ksh7.7 million) for his heroics in Monaco, making him the biggest winner at the meeting. The Kenyan is also assured an undisclosed amount in appearance fees which will further boost his earnings from the event.

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David Rudisha’s World Record in Sight

Emmanuel Wanyonyi after breaking the 1,000m world record in Monaco. Image: Imago

It was a good day at the office for the 800m specialist who now seems encouraged to attempt David Rudisha’s world record of 1:40.90 that has stood since he set it at the 2012 London Olympics.

“I don´t want to talk about the world record in the 800m. I first want to run fast and improve my personal best,” said Wanyonyi, whose personal best is 1:41.11, the joint second fastest 800m time in history.

“Let me keep quiet, actions speak louder than words. My next competition is in London. I have decided to not run too much this season because I want to run very fast at the end of the season.‎”

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