Pitso Mosimane Blow? Confusion as South Africa Deny Coach Has Quit Hours After He Announced His Retirement

Pitso Mosimane’s dream to coach Bafana Bafana could be put on hold after the South African Football ⁠Association dismissed reports that Hugo Broos has quit.

South Africans have been left in a state of confusion after conflicting statements over the future of national team coach Hugo Broos.

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Broos was quoted on Thursday night saying he had left his post as Bafana Bafana coach after leading South Africa to the 2026 World Cup although he is open to another role in the country which is not coaching.

“Will I continue as a coach ​after all? No, it is irreversible! If they need me for something else, perhaps in scouting: that is something else. But football is no longer going to ​be a part of my life 24 hours a day,” Broos ​told Belgian outlet voetbalnieuws.be.

“I have already had a conversation with the chairman of the South African ‌Football ⁠Association. He would like to keep me, but in a different role, as an advisor or something like that. I will return at the end of July to say a final farewell. I am curious ​to see what ​he will ⁠propose to me.”

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However, on Friday, Broos’ employers the South African Football Association (SAFA) dismissed the reports, saying the 74-year-old is still very much the Bafana Bafana boss.

SAFA Sets Record Straight on Hugo Broos

Hugo Broos had annouced his departure from the South Africa national team. Image: Imago

“Broos remains as the head coach of Bafana Bafana and reports claiming the contrary are completely false,” SAFA said through a statement on its website.

SAFA dismisses claims about coach Broos’ departure from Bafanahttps://t.co/GJ9pfUQoEr — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) July 10, 2026

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“It is not the first time that the Belgian mentor is being linked to an exit shortly after the South African senior men’s national team has performed well at an international tournament. In March 2024 Broos was said to be joining the Tunisian national team a few weeks after Bafana Bafana had won bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

“Broos returned with the team from the 2026 FIFA World Cup a few days ago after making history in the global showpiece currently underway in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada. Bafana Bafana qualified for the second round of the tournament for the first time ever after beating South Korea 1-0 in the last group match in Monterrey, Mexico.

“The coach is currently at home in Belgium and will return to South Africa later this month.”