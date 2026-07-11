Argentina vs Switzerland: Preview, Team News and Score Prediction as Xhaka and Co Look to Stop Messi

Argentina are the favourites to seal a semi-final place but Switzerland are looking to pull off a major upset and secure a first-ever ticket to the World Cup last four.

Argentina's World Cup title defence continues on Sunday morning as they face Switzerland in a high-stakes quarter-final clash in Kansas City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After navigating two nerve-wracking knockout matches, the reigning champions are now just two wins away from a potential final.

A victory for La Albiceleste would secure a semi-final spot against either England or Norway, but they must first overcome a resilient Swiss side that has proven difficult to break down.

Match Preview

Argentina have certainly kept their fans on the edge of their seats. After a tough battle against debutants Cape Verde in the round of 32, Lionel Scaloni's men staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Egypt in the last 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trailing 2-0 with only 11 minutes of normal time remaining, Argentina rallied with goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi, and Enzo Fernandez to turn the match on its head and clinch a sensational victory.

Switzerland players celebrate a goal. Image: Imago

The win marked Argentina's 12th consecutive victory since last September. The team is currently on an 11-match unbeaten streak in the World Cup, scoring at least two goals in each of those games. This run of form, combined with their trademark blend of skill and tenacity, has carried them to the brink of another global triumph.

History also favours the South American giants. They have won both of their previous World Cup encounters with Switzerland and have never lost to the Swiss in seven meetings across all competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Switzerland, however, will be determined to rewrite the script. Aiming for their first-ever World Cup semi-final, Murat Yakin's squad have been solid and pragmatic. After a slow start with a draw against Qatar, they secured wins over Bosnia and Herzegovina and co-hosts Canada to top their group.

In the knockout stages, the Swiss eliminated Algeria before advancing past Colombia in a tense penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was the hero in a 4-3 shootout win after a goalless draw, highlighting the team's defensive strength. Yakin's defence-first strategy has been effective, as Switzerland has not trailed at any point in this World Cup campaign, including the qualifiers.

Team News

Despite a couple of penalty misses, Lionel Messi leads the Golden Boot race with eight goals and will once again captain Argentina. He is expected to be partnered by either Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez, who provided the crucial assist for the winner against Egypt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Argentina in training. Image: Imago

At left-back, Facundo Medina and Nicolas Tagliafico are competing for a starting spot in what is expected to be a fully fit squad.

For Switzerland, coach Murat Yakin has injury concerns over Michel Aebischer, Luca Jaquez, and Johan Manzambi. Manzambi, who had scored three goals before a knee injury ruled him out of the last-16 tie, could be replaced again by AC Milan's Ardon Jashari. Up front, Breel Embolo is expected to lead the line, supported by a disciplined midfield marshaled by Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler.

Time and Where to Watch

Advertisement

Advertisement

The match will kick off at 4AM on Sunday and will be live on SuperSport TV and Azam TV.

Possible Lineups

Argentina: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, La. Martinez

Switzerland: Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Jashari, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

Prediction: Argentina 2-1 Switzerland

Advertisement

Advertisement