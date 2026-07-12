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Senegal Sack Pape Thiaw After Disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup Exit

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 12:01 - 12 July 2026
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Senegal Sack Pape Thiaw After Disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup Exit
Senegal Sack Pape Thiaw After Disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup Exit
Senegal have made a major coaching decision following the national team's disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.
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The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has fired national team manager Pape Thiaw following the team's dramatic exit from the 2026 World Cup.

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The Teranga Lions, under Thiaw's leadership since December 2024, were eliminated in the round of 32 after a heartbreaking 3-2 extra-time loss to Belgium.

Senegal had established a 2-0 lead in the match, but conceded two late goals before a penalty in extra time sealed their fate.

Senegal FA Part Ways With Pape Thiaw

In a statement, the FSF announced that it had begun the process of relieving Pape Thiaw of his duties as head coach, with the decision also affecting his entire technical team.

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The federation explained that the move followed an internal review conducted after Senegal's disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The statement further said the assessment concluded that a change in the national team's leadership was necessary to support its long-term ambitions.

The federation added that its Executive Committee had unanimously backed the decision during its latest meeting. It further confirmed that FA president Abdoulaye Fall had been tasked with overseeing the formal process.

The federation noted that all necessary procedures would be carried out in line with the governing regulations and contractual obligations.

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“Also, the Executive Committee has given a mandate to the President to take all necessary measures for a true reorganisation of all national selections. Furthermore, the President of the Senegalese Football Federation will host a press conference on Monday, July 13, 2026, at 4:00 PM, at the Léopold Sédar Senghor stadium,” the statement added.

Senegal's World Cup campaign began with losses to France and Norway. However, a decisive 5-0 victory over Iraq allowed them to advance to the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams.

Thiaw, who represented Senegal as a player at the 2002 World Cup, has been a controversial figure. His tenure was overshadowed by the fallout from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final. During that match, he ordered his team off the pitch in protest of a stoppage-time penalty awarded to Morocco.

Although Senegal returned to the field and went on to win the game in extra time, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) later overturned the result in March, awarding the title to Morocco due to the walk-off. Senegal has since appealed this decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, hoping to have the championship reinstated.

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