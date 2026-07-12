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Lionel Messi Breaks Another FIFA World Cup Record as Argentina Reach Semi-Finals

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 09:07 - 12 July 2026
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Lionel Messi Breaks Another FIFA World Cup Record as Argentina Reach Semi-Finals
Lionel Messi Breaks Another FIFA World Cup Record as Argentina Reach Semi-Finals
Lionel Messi etched his name deeper into FIFA World Cup history by breaking another record during Argentina's quarter-final victory.
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Lionel Messi's historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign reached new heights during Argentina's quarter-final clash against Switzerland, where he set yet another tournament record simply by taking the field.

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Argentina secured their place in the semi-finals with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the Swiss after extra time, continuing a run that seems destined to further define Messi's legacy.

New Benchmark for Knockout Stage Appearances

By participating in the match against Switzerland, Messi played in his 15th career World Cup knockout stage game, surpassing all other players in the tournament's long and storied history.

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While the expanded format of the 2026 World Cup provides more opportunities for players to accumulate knockout appearances, Messi's record is built on consistent, deep runs in multiple tournaments. His World Cup journey includes Round of 16 exits in 2010 and 2018 and a quarter-final departure in 2006.

He played the maximum number of matches in both the 2014 and 2022 editions, reaching the final in the former and famously lifting the trophy in the latter.

Assist Record Extended as Lionel Messi Reaches Double Figures

In addition to his appearance record, Lionel Messi also extended his all-time World Cup assist tally. He set up Alexis Mac Allister for the opening goal in the 10th minute, marking his 10th assist on the world's biggest stage.

Having already surpassed the legendary Diego Maradona for the most assists earlier in the tournament, Messi has now entered uncharted territory as the first player ever to reach double digits in World Cup assists.

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His dominance is undeniable, as he now leads the tournament's all-time charts in knockout stage appearances, goals, and assists.

With Argentina advancing to the semi-finals, Messi is guaranteed at least one more match to add to his incredible statistics.

However, his ultimate goal remains clear: to win a second World Cup title, an achievement that is now just two victories away.

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