2026 FIFA World Cup Fixtures: Complete Semifinal Schedule in East Africa Time (EAT)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached the semi-final stage, with four former champions set to battle for a place in the final.

The stage is set for an epic conclusion to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with only four global powerhouses remaining.

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Following a dramatic quarter-final round, the tournament has whittled 48 teams down to the final four nations. In a historic twist, all four semi-finalists are former World Cup champions: France, Spain, England, and the reigning holders, Argentina.

There will be no first-time winners this year, ensuring that football royalty will once again claim the ultimate prize.

To make sure fans do not miss a minute of the action, here is the complete 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final schedule entirely converted to East Africa Time (EAT).

2026 FIFA World Cup: France vs. Spain

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Date: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Kickoff Time: 10:00 PM EAT

Venue: Dallas Stadium, Texas

The first semi-final presents a mouthwatering clash between the top two teams in the current FIFA live rankings.

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France booked their spot in the last four for a third consecutive tournament after comfortably defeating Morocco 2-0, thanks to clinical finishes from Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé. Les Bleus look balanced, dangerous, and highly experienced in deep tournament runs.

They square off against a rejuvenated Spain side that outlasted Belgium in a 2-1 quarter-final thriller. Mikel Merino was the hero for La Roja, netting an 88th-minute winner to send the 2010 champions back to the semi-finals for the first time in sixteen years.

With Spain's tactical mastery matching up against France’s explosive transition game, this match promises to be an instant classic under the Texas lights.

2026 FIFA World Cup: England vs. Argentina

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Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Kickoff Time: 10:00 PM EAT

Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Georgia

On Wednesday night, one of international football's most storied and fierce rivalries writes its latest chapter in Atlanta.

England advanced after a spectacular rescue mission against Norway. The Three Lions required a late stoppage-time equaliser before Jude Bellingham struck the decisive blow in extra time to secure a 2-1 victory.

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England is searching for their first global title since 1966 and will fancy their chances with their resilient young core.