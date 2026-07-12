Ryan Ogam: Harambee Stars Striker Opens Up on Fresh Start After Loan Move to Belgian Side

The Tusker FC striker has shared his ambitions after joining a Belgian second-tier side on loan in search of a fresh start.

Harambee Stars striker Ryan Ogam has set ambitious targets after completing a season-long loan move to Belgian second-tier side RFC Liège from Austrian club Wolfsberger AC.

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RFC Liège, who compete in the Challenger Pro League, will be hoping Ryan Ogam's goals can boost their push for promotion to the Belgian Pro League during the 2026/27 campaign.

The move offers the former Tusker FC forward a fresh opportunity after a frustrating debut season in Austria following his high-profile transfer to Wolfsberger AC last September.

Ogam made just two senior appearances before being relegated to the club's reserve side, where he rediscovered his scoring touch by netting four goals in nine matches.

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Ryan Ogam: I Want to Score Goals

Ryan Ogam described his move to RFC Liège as an important milestone in his career, explaining that he believes joining a club with such a rich history presents the ideal environment for his development.

The Harambee Stars forward said he had quickly settled into his new surroundings and was eager to embrace the challenge of proving himself in Belgian football.

Ogam stressed that his priority is to contribute to the team's ambitions by delivering strong performances and helping the club achieve its objectives throughout the season.

He acknowledged the responsibility that comes with playing as a striker, noting that he intends to repay the faith shown in him by finding the back of the net consistently and making a meaningful impact in the final third.

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The Harambee Stars striker also spoke enthusiastically about the club's supporters, revealing that he had already watched videos showcasing the passionate atmosphere they create on matchdays.

He said their unwavering backing had left a strong impression on him even before his arrival, adding that he is looking forward to meeting them in person and hopes to build a special connection with the fans by giving his all on the pitch.

“I think I feel good, I feel good here, it’s a step for me, a step for my career, and this is a really big club, a really nice club. My expectation here is to help the team achieve its goals and objectives,” Ryan Ogam told the club’s media.