Deon Woodman: Why Wealdstone FC Have Mixed Feelings Over Harambee Stars Defender's Departure

Wealdstone FC have shared their thoughts after the departure of Harambee Stars defender Deon Woodman to a higher division.

Wealdstone FC has confirmed the departure of centre-back Deon Woodman, who joins newly promoted EFL League One side Bromley FC after an offer for the defender was accepted.

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The 23-year-old, who recently earned his first international cap for Kenya, became a cornerstone of the Stones' defence last season with a series of commanding performances.

Woodman initially joined Wealdstone on a brief loan from Queens Park Rangers in February 2024 before making the move permanent shortly thereafter.

His development continued with a loan spell at St Albans City during the 2024/25 season, which prepared him to play a crucial role in Wealdstone's successful "Great Escape" from relegation later that campaign.

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Deon Woodman: Wealdstone React to Harambee Stars Defender’s Departure

Wealdstone chairman Rory Fitzgerald expressed mixed feelings about the transfer. "There's no hiding our disappointment at losing a player of Deon's promise," he stated.

"But I'm just as keen to see this as a reminder to our players, supporters, and us as a Board that we're able to create great pathways for young, aspiring talent."

Fitzgerald highlighted the club's strategy for player development, adding, "Deon's signature for us two years ago should remind everyone of our club's great ability to identify potential and move quickly to secure players we believe can give great service to Wealdstone while, at the same time, create exciting future possibilities for their personal careers."

The chairman also assured fans that the club is actively reinforcing the squad. "The market is very much active right now, as our two new signings announced yesterday," Fitzgerald noted.

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"We'll be looking to continue to balance off our player trading activities and will be pleased to confirm more new faces at The Vale as deals are concluded."