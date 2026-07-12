Agnes Ngetich Makes Honest Admission About Racing Faith Kipyegon After Historic Monaco Triumph

Agnes Ngetich reflected on competing against Faith Kipyegon after producing a stunning performance to claim victory in Monaco.

Agnes Ngetich has opened up about what it is like competing against one of the greatest track athletes of all time, Faith Kipyegon.

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The two Kenyan stars went head-to-head in the women's 3000m at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco, lining up alongside a world-class field.

Although she entered the race as the favourite, Faith Kipyegon finished fourth in 8:24.21 after revealing she was hampered by an injury.

Ngetich, meanwhile, delivered a stunning performance to claim victory in 8:08.95, recording the third-fastest women's 3000m time in history.

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Agnes Ngetich: Faith Kipyegon is the Queen of the Track

Agnes Ngetich admitted that she went into the race without any specific tactical approach, explaining that her main objective was simply to improve her personal best.

She revealed that her coach had expressed strong confidence in her ability to produce a special performance, and that belief gave her the motivation to push herself despite initially approaching the race with modest expectations.

Agnes Ngetich also reflected on the significance of the victory, noting that it marked her first appearance on the track this season after spending the past few months focusing on road races and cross-country competitions.

She acknowledged that transitioning back to the track presented a different challenge but said she was delighted with how smoothly everything came together and thrilled to return in such impressive fashion.

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“I didn't have any plan. I planned to run PB, and my coach was like, ‘You can do this,’ and I was like, okay, coach,” Agnes Ngetich told Sports Passion.

“This was my first race on the track this year because I've been in road races and cross country lately, but for today’s race, I'm so happy. Thank you to Jessica and the team. They helped me, and I'm so happy about my return.”

Agnes Ngetich further described competing alongside Faith Kipyegon as a special experience, saying it was a privilege to share the track with one of the sport's greatest athletes.

She praised Faith Kipyegon not only for her achievements but also for her character, noting that the multiple-time Olympic and world champion has earned immense respect through both her success and humility.

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Agnes Ngetich added that racing against Kipyegon, Jessica Hull and the rest of the elite field was an opportunity she thoroughly enjoyed, explaining that competing with world-class athletes continually pushes her to raise her own standards.

She also acknowledged Kipyegon's influence on the next generation of Kenyan runners, describing her as a source of inspiration whose accomplishments have motivated many athletes to believe they can succeed on the global stage.

“I mean, running alongside Faith Kipyegon has been amazing. I mean, it’s a privilege, and she is a nice lady,” Agnes Ngetich added.