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Sadio Mane Makes Surprising Announcement After Senegal's World Cup Heartbreak

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 15:14 - 10 July 2026
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Sadio Mane has retired from international football. Image: Imago
The Senegalese legend has made a decision about his future with the Teranga Lions following his country’s painful elimination from the 2026 World Cup.
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Senegalese superstar Sadio Mane has officially retired from international football, bringing an end to a storied career with the Lions of Teranga.

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The decision was confirmed following Senegal's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the round of 32.

While the timing was tied to the tournament's conclusion, the announcement was not entirely unexpected. The 34-year-old forward had previously indicated that the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco would be his last major competition in a Senegal jersey.

In a farewell statement, the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star expressed his gratitude to the fans and reflected on his unwavering dedication to representing his country.

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“Know that I sacrificed everything for this flag. I gave the best of myself and I always fought fiercely for our homeland,” he wrote. “Your constant support has been the driving force behind my success.”

Legendary Career with Teranga Lions

Sadio Mane. Image: Imago

Although his time as a player for the national team is over, Mane has suggested he will remain involved with Senegalese football in a different role after he hangs up his boots for good.

Mane is set to continue his club career, with his contract at Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr running until 2027.

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Mane leaves the international stage as one of Senegal's most decorated and influential players. He is his country's all-time leading scorer with 54 goals in 130 appearances, cementing his place in the nation's football history.

His crowning achievement came when he led Senegal to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title in 2021. He also played a pivotal role in their run to the 2019 final and was a key figure in the team's controversial but successful 2025 AFCON campaign.

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