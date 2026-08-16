Sammy Henia-Kamau: Harambee Stars Striker's Debut Goal Not Enough as Jersey Bulls Exit FA Trophy

Sammy Henia-Kamau made an instant impact on his Jersey Bulls debut, but his effort could not prevent a dramatic FA Trophy setback.

Harambee Stars striker Sammy Henia-Kamau scored on his debut for Jersey Bulls, but his side were eliminated from the FA Trophy after suffering a penalty shootout defeat to Hayes & Yeading United following a dramatic 2-2 draw.

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Sammy Henia-Kamau, who has previously featured in the youth setups of Swansea City and Hull City, gave Jersey the perfect start when he calmly finished after receiving a precise pass from fellow debutant Luke Lister in the eighth minute.

Hayes & Yeading nearly responded immediately, but Amari Fashanu's powerful effort struck the post four minutes later.

Henia-Kamau Impresses Despite Missed Chances

The Bulls continued to threaten as Henia-Kamau looked lively in attack and came close to adding a second. Jersey, who were forced to play away from their Springfield home because of ongoing construction work, created several opportunities before the break.

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Tomas Goncalves fired a dipping effort just over the crossbar, while Jack Lumsden and Lister also tested the home goalkeeper.

Despite their dominance for periods of the first half, Jersey went into the break with only a one-goal advantage.

The hosts came out strongly after the restart and equalised less than a minute into the second half. A deflected cross fell kindly for Dernell Wynter, who made no mistake from six yards to bring Hayes & Yeading level.

The goal shifted the momentum, with Josh Edwards and Ben Schroll forcing Jersey into a period of sustained defending.

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Against the run of play, the Bulls regained their advantage with 13 minutes remaining. Casey Nixon combined with substitute Darryl Mvalo before seeing his effort take a deflection and find the back of the net to make it 2-1.

However, Jersey's lead lasted just two minutes. Hayes & Yeading responded through Gianni Critchlow, whose excellent delivery from the byline found an unmarked Brendan Matthew at the back post. Matthew headed home to restore parity at 2-2.

Late Drama Sends Match to Penalties

Jersey had a late chance to win the contest in normal time when Seanie McColgan headed wide from a promising position.

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The Bulls' task became even more difficult shortly afterwards when Jarma Mohamed was shown a second yellow card and sent off. With neither side able to find a winner before the final whistle, the tie was decided by a penalty shootout.

Hayes & Yeading held their nerve from the spot, winning the shootout 4-1. Sammy Henia-Kamau and Lumsden missed Jersey's opening two penalties, putting the Bulls under immediate pressure.