Sebastian Coe Responds to London Concerns as Nairobi, Rome and Munich Push for 2029 World Championships

Sebastian Coe has addressed the growing competition facing London’s bid to host the 2029 World Championships.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has dismissed concerns that sparse crowds at the European Championships in Birmingham could negatively impact London's bid to host the 2029 World Championships.

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The low attendance figures during the initial days of the event have been a major talking point, with criticism directed at ticket prices and marketing strategies. However, organisers have noted that the final four days are nearly sold out.

European Athletics backed the organisers on Friday, highlighting that the championships were attracting peak television audiences of more than two million viewers on the BBC, representing a 20% market share.

Coe Points to London's Track Record

When questioned about the empty seats and their potential effect on London's bid, Coe pointed to the capital's proven ability to fill major athletics venues, citing the success of the 2012 Olympics and the 2017 World Championships.

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“It's horses for courses,” he stated as quoted by Guardian Sport. “We had London in 2012, London in 2017. London will point to having sold out Diamond League five months before the event took place.”

Seb Coe also recalled the atmosphere at the 2017 World Championships, noting the impact of Mo Farah being the centrepiece of the opening night.

Seb Coe Acknowledges Birmingham's Challenges

While defending London's position, Coe acknowledged the difficulties faced by organisers in Birmingham.

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“I think it was a challenge. It’s always a challenge starting a championship on a Monday morning,” he explained.

He pointed to several factors that may have contributed to the sparse crowds, including local circumstances, the timing of the championships and the hot weather.

“Middle of the summer, pretty hot out there, not a lot of covering in the stadium…I think there will be a whole series of things.”

London, Nairobi Among 2029 Bidders

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Coe confirmed that he will not have a vote in the decision on the 2029 World Championships host city, which is expected next month.

An evaluation panel will assess the four bidding cities, London, Munich, Nairobi and Rome, using a range of criteria before presenting its recommendation to the World Athletics Council.

Coe explained that the evaluation panel will present its preferred option to the council, which will then have the opportunity to examine the bids before making the final decision.