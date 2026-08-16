Gor Mahia Hand Head Coach Charles Akonnor Major Wheels Upgrade Ahead of Crucial Season
Gor Mahia FC management has officially handed head coach Charles Akonnor a major upgrade, handing the tactician a sleek, black Nissan X-Trail SUV to ensure he travels in comfort and style as the team prepares for a high-stakes campaign.
The club shared the news on their Facebook page, with the gesture serving as a clear statement of intent from Gor Mahia’s executive board, aiming to keep the Ghanaian boss fully motivated ahead of a daunting set of domestic and continental objectives.
The timing of this gesture is no coincidence. Gor Mahia enters the upcoming campaign carrying the heavy expectation of defending their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title.
Retaining domestic dominance requires complete focus, tactical discipline, and high team morale, starting directly with the technical bench.
“Upgrading from a saloon car to an SUV machine... 🚙. The club management has secured a new ride for head coach Charles Akonnor; he can now roll in style and comfort as he leads the team,” Gor Mahia shared in a post on their Facebook page.
Gearing Up for Continental Battles in the CAF Champions League
Beyond domestic ambitions, Gor Mahia is preparing to make a serious impact on the continental stage in the CAF Champions League.
Competing against Africa's elite clubs requires elite preparation, high psychological readiness, and strong institutional support.
Professionalising club operations and looking after technical staff welfare has become a cornerstone of modern football management.
This vehicle presentation reflects a growing effort within Gor Mahia to establish higher operational standards that match their reputation as one of Kenya's most successful club.