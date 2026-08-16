Pitso Mosimane Wants More White Players to Be Given a Chance at Bafana Bafana

Pitso Mosimane Wants More White Players to Be Given a Chance at Bafana Bafana

Pitso Mosimane Wants More White Players to Be Given a Chance at Bafana Bafana

Pitso Mosimane has identified a talent pool he believes could make a significant difference to the future of Bafana Bafana.

Renowned coach Pitso Mosimane has urged South African football to actively recruit more white players, advocating for the sport's expansion into traditionally rugby-focused schools and communities.

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The 62-year-old, who has managed top clubs such as Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly, believes a concerted effort is needed to establish football as a primary sport in elite institutions such as Paul Roos Gymnasium and Grey College.

Pitso Mosimane, who also heads his own youth development initiative, the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS), highlighted the disparity in sporting infrastructure across the country.

Pitso Mosimane: We Have to Check With the Bokke

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Speaking to eNCA, Mosimane pointed to the prevalence of rugby facilities in suburban areas. “If you drive around the suburbs and towns, you’ll see more rugby posts,” Mosimane noted.

“I respect rugby, and I even have my Springboks jersey because they are my national team.”

He suggested that football could learn from rugby's successful development model. “We have to check with the Bokke, where they started and which schools the players attend. What is the programme?” he questioned.

Push to Take Football Into Top Schools

The celebrated coach revealed that he has already initiated discussions with the Department of Basic Education to boost football's presence in top-tier and private schools.

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He envisions a collaborative effort between football authorities, educational institutions and the government to create sustainable pathways for young talent.

“The Minister of Basic Education came to my launch and he said, ‘Coach, this is needed,’” Mosimane shared.

“I think we need to move it another step and say, ‘Minister, can you also accompany me to speak to Paul Roos and all those schools so we can put the programmes in place and help the children to play football?’”

Mosimane emphasised the importance of seeing greater inclusion translate to the senior national team, Bafana Bafana.

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He observed that while many white youngsters participate in football at youth level, some drop out before reaching the professional game.

“We need white players in the in Bafana. We need them. Why not? Why don't we have them when they play at the youth level for South Africa? White boys are playing in the youth structures but fall away,” he stated. “We need to showcase them at Bafana.”

The former Sundowns and Al Ahly coach concluded by stressing that football should ultimately be judged on talent and ability.