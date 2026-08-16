Andrew Amonde Breaks Silence on Shujaa Exit as He Reveals What Comes Next Image source: Mozzart Sport

Andrew Amonde Breaks Silence on Shujaa Exit as He Reveals What Comes Next Image source: Mozzart Sport

Andrew Amonde Breaks Silence on Shujaa Exit as He Reveals What Comes Next

Andrew Amonde has broken his silence after his Shujaa role came to an end, revealing his thoughts on the unexpected development.

KCB RFC head coach Andrew Amonde has spoken for the first time after the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) terminated his appointment as the strength and conditioning coach for the national sevens team, Shujaa.

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A letter dated August 9, 2026, reportedly informed Andrew Amonde of the decision, citing a contractual clause that bars a national team coach from holding a similar coaching position at club level.

Andrew Amonde was recently appointed head coach of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) RFC after earning his World Rugby Level II coaching certification, a move that appears to have triggered the contractual conflict.

Andrew Amonde: I Just Want to Focus on KCB

Speaking on the sidelines of the Kabeberi Sevens, Andrew Amonde said he had recently been informed that he would no longer be part of the Kenya Sevens setup following the end of his working relationship with the Kenya Rugby Union.

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He acknowledged the development as an unfortunate turn of events but said he was now ready to move forward and concentrate on KCB.

The former Shujaa strength and conditioning coach explained that his immediate priority is to give the club his full attention and commit himself to the squad’s development.

He added that he is looking forward to working closely with the KCB players, improving the team collectively and seeing how far they could progress as a unit under his leadership.

“I got the news recently and, unfortunately, I will not be part of the Kenya Sevens. Unfortunately, we’ve parted ways with the union (Kenya Rugby Union). Now, I just want to focus on what I have, focus on KCB, give them the full attention and see how much we can be able to grow as a squad,” he said.

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Amonde said he had no intention of taking the matter to court, regardless of whether the decision by the union was legally justified or not.

He maintained that rugby, in his view, should be settled on the field rather than through legal battles, adding that pursuing the matter through the courts was not part of his character.

Having spent around 15 years playing for Shujaa before moving into coaching, Amonde said he already enjoyed a long association with the national team and was now comfortable moving on from the situation.

He explained that his focus was on finding his footing at club level and making the most of the opportunity at KCB, where he recently took charge as head coach.

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Amonde acknowledged that coaching KCB is a demanding responsibility that requires considerable time and attention. He believes the current situation has allowed him to dedicate himself fully to the club, improve the squad and build the team into a stronger side.

“Whether it was legal or illegal, rugby is a sport that is played in the field; it’s not played in the courts. Taking it to the courts is not something that is in my DNA,” Andrew Amonde said.