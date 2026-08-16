Gor Mahia Survive Migori Youth Scare to Win Green Legacy Cup

Gor Mahia had to dig deep after finding themselves in a difficult position against Migori Youth FC before eventually securing the Green Legacy Cup title.

Gor Mahia were forced to stage a spirited fightback before claiming the Green Legacy Cup title against Migori Youth FC at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, August 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gor Mahia are fresh from competing at the 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup, where they kicked off their campaign in Group A with a statement 5-0 thrashing of Rwanda's APR, followed by a tight 1-0 victory over Garde Républicaine to secure their knockout spot.

In the semifinals, Gor Mahia outlasted Sudanese giants Al Hilal 8-7 in a dramatic penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.

Though their dominant run ended in a hard-fought 2-1 extra-time defeat to hosts Rayon Sports in the final at Amahoro Stadium, the Kenyan champions walked away with USD 20,000 in prize money and experience.

Gor Mahia vs Migori Youth FC: Full Match Report

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gor Mahia started the match in high spirits, pressing forward early to establish control over the game. However, Migori Youth FC were also determined to hold their ground and resist the initial wave of pressure from the champions.

In the 15th minute, the referee awarded a penalty after Paul Okoth was brought down in the area, but Musa Shariff missed the resulting spot-kick to keep the score locked at 0-0.

Building momentum, Gor Mahia dominated possession and surged forward. By the 30-minute mark, there was no goal, though Gor Mahia created a series of chances, testing the Migori Youth FC goalkeeper from all angles as the pressure mounted.

Despite the earlier missed penalty, Gor Mahia remained firmly on the front foot and looked bound to break the deadlock before the interval.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, in the 32nd minute, Migori Youth pulled off the opener after capitalising on a costly Gor Mahia defensive blunder to take a surprise 1-0 lead.

Things went from bad to worse for the champions in the 38th minute when Migori Youth doubled their advantage, stunning Gor Mahia with a second goal to make it 2-0.

Just before the break, Paul Okoth pulled one back for Gor Mahia in the 45th minute, reducing the deficit and giving K'Ogalo a crucial lifeline right on the stroke of halftime.

Gor Mahia kicked off the second half with an immediate change on the pitch, introducing Ebenezer Assifuah for Musa Shariff in a bid to refresh their attack and spark a comeback.

The substitution paid instant dividends as Ebenezer Assifuah found the back of the net in the 49th minute, scoring just moments after coming on to drag Gor Mahia back level at 2-2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Migori Youth threatened with a swift first break in the second half, but the Gor Mahia backline contained the danger cleanly. Moments later, Dwang’ unleashed a powerful drive from distance, keeping the pressure high as Gor Mahia looked to complete the turnaround.

Gor Mahia made another tactical shift in the 61st minute, introducing Alpha Onyango to replace Lawrence Juma in midfield as they kept up the tempo at 2-2.

In the 72nd minute, Gor Mahia opted for a double substitution to inject fresh energy, bringing on Ben Stanley and Enock Machaka to replace Ebenezer Adu-Kwaw and Jackson Dwang' with the score still deadlocked at 2-2.

As the match entered the final five minutes of regular time at 2-2, the intensity remained sky-high with Gor Mahia pushing hard for a late winner while Migori Youth held firm to preserve the draw.