Harambee Stars Defender Ready for a Different Wrexham Story After Frustrating Debut Season

Zak Vyner is determined to turn the page at Wrexham and show fans what he can really offer this season.

Harambee Stars prospect Zak Vyner is viewing the upcoming Championship season as a fresh start after a frustrating, injury-plagued introduction to the club last term.

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The 29-year-old, who signed from Bristol City during the 2025-26 winter transfer window, arrived at the Racecourse Ground already nursing a toe injury.

After breaking into Phil Parkinson's starting lineup, his campaign was cut short by a hamstring problem, forcing him to miss the final five matches of the season.

Now, after completing his first full pre-season with the squad, the Wrexham defender is eager to make his mark.

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"It's like a clean slate. I feel fresh and ready to go," he stated as quoted by BBC Sport. "I came in and had a couple of injuries last season, which is abnormal for me anyway. So I was just dealing with that and then coming back in and playing in a somewhat unfamiliar position as well."

With Wrexham facing an injury crisis in midfield that saw Ben Sheaf and Matty James sidelined and George Dobson suspended, Vyner was drafted into an emergency midfield role. However, he has spent pre-season operating in his natural position within a back three.

Zak Vyner Wants to Show His Best at Centre-Back

The Harambee Stars defender is confident that a return to his preferred centre-back role will allow fans to see him at his best.

"It's my most comfortable position, so I feel more at home there," he explained. The defender also believes he is now better settled at the club after getting a full pre-season under his belt.

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"But I'm feeling now that I'm ready, bedding in with the lads a little bit more and settling in to the place, settling in to everything at the football club, so I'm really looking forward to what the season has in store for me."

Ready to Play Wherever Wrexham Need Him

Despite his preference for centre-back, Vyner insists he remains willing to fill any role required by Parkinson. "That doesn't mean if I have to play in centre-mid that I wouldn't do it. I'd give 100% wherever I play on the pitch…up front, anywhere."

However, he remains hopeful that a sustained run at centre-half will give him the opportunity to demonstrate his full potential.

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