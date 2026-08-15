Collins Sichenje Off the Bench, Timothy Ouma Misses Out as Charlton Start Season with a Flourish

The Harambee Stars players had contrasting fortunes at their English club who recorded victory in their Championship opener.

Harambee Stars defender Collins Sichenje got in on the action for his English club Charlton Athletic as they started the league season with victory.

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Sichenje, who had sustained an injury in April recovered in time for the new season and has now made two substitute appearances.

Having been handed 12 minutes during the Carabao Cup win over Cheltenham last weekend, Sichenje had a late cameo in Charlton’s season-opening English Championship match against Derby County on Saturday.

Nathan Jones side started the campaign with a 2-1 win, having come from behind to collect all three points on home turf.

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Derby went ahead in the 23rd minute through Sammie Szmodics’ goal and held firm until the 61st minute when Charlton levelled via a Lyod Jones’ strike. The home side extended their lead 10 minutes from time through Tyreece Campbell.

Sichenje’s Limited Involvement

Collins Sichenje playing for Charlton Athletic against Derby County. Image: Imago

It is after the second goal that Jones called upon Sichenje, the defender coming on in the 85th minute, to see out the result when he replaced former Chelsea forward Nathaniel Chalobah.

With eight minutes added on, Sichenje got 13 minutes in the legs as he continues his comeback with the game ending after he had managed three touches and won one duel.

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Meanwhile, while Sichenje was a late substitute, new signing and his Harambee Stars teammate Timothy Ouma did not make the matchday squad.

Ouma was unveiled at the club on Monday, after sealing a season-long loan deal from Czech giants Slavia Prague, but was deemed not ready for the season-opener by Jones.