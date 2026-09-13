Pyramids vs Gor Mahia: Preview, Team News, History and Prediction as K’Ogalo Target Cairo ‘Miracle’

As Gor Mahia seek to overturn a two-goal deficit away to Pyramids, here is all you need to know about the CAF Champions League clash.

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have an uphill task in Cairo as they play away to Egyptian club Pyramids in the second leg of their CAF Champions League first preliminary round match on Sunday.

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The 30 June Stadium will be the scene of the clash from 8pm (Kenyan time) where Gor Mahia are looking to overturn a two-goal deficit and progress to the second preliminary round.

Preview and Form Guide

By coach Charles Akonnor’s own admission, Gor Mahia need a ‘miracle’ to overcome Pyramids at home, having made matters difficult for themselves when they allowed the Egyptian side to score twice in the first half in the first leg in Nairobi last Sunday.

Gor Mahia's Bryton Onyona tackles Mostafa Fathi of Pyramids. Image: Pyramids

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Gor Mahia return to Cairo two years since they played record Champions League winners Al Ahly at this very stage and on that occasion, they were thrashed 3-0 to lose the tie 6-0, having lost by a similar margin in Nairobi in the first leg.

With Rulani Mokwena’s team having won all their five games this season and without conceding, the job is not easy for Gor Mahia, who come into the contest having played no competitive football apart from last Sunday’s match at Nyayo Stadium.

What Have They Said?

Gor Mahia defender Mike Kibwage is, however, keeping hope alive that his team can surprise the fancied Egyptians in Cairo.

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“Just as they won at our home, we are also confident that we can turn things around on Sunday,” said Kibwage.

Gor Mahia in training in Cairo. Image: Gor Mahia

“It was so discouraging the first game with them but we have tried to have some fun games here and there to bring back the mood in the camp and we have boosted ourselves. We have the morale.

“We have the CECAFA tournament which we played at night and we believe also on Sunday, we will play at night so we are not new to this and we are ready,” he further stated, alluding to the night conditions which they will play in on Sunday.

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Gor Mahia’s Poor Record Against Egyptian Teams

This is the second meeting between these two sides and after the first one went badly for Gor Mahia, Pyramids are favourites to win and advance to the next round.

It is the second straight time Gor Mahia are facing an Egyptian side and in September 2024, they faced off with Al Ahly, losing 3-0 at home before a similar defeat in Cairo.

Before that, Gor Mahia had faced off with another Egyptian giant in Zamalek, who they played in the CAF Confederation Cup in 2019, losing 4-0 in Cairo before winning 4-2 at home.

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Ahmed Abdelkader of Pyramids controls the ball against Daniel Sakari of Gor Mahia. Image: Pyramids

In 1969, K’Ogalo played against Ismaily, losing 3-1 away before a 1-1 draw in Nairobi in the return leg.

Team News

Gor Mahia did not suffer any fresh injury concerns during last Sunday’s match but defender Sylvester Owino will miss the match as he is still not ready while long-term absentees Felix Oluoch and Samuel Kapen are definitely out.

For Pyramids, defender Osama Jalal is out for six months after suffering a severe leg fracture in training.

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Score Prediction: Pyramids 2-0 Gor Mahia