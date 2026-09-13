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Ultimate Championship: Full Day 3 Schedule as Wanyonyi, Yego, Cheruiyot and Koech Eye Top Prize

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 08:29 - 13 September 2026
Emmanuel Wanyonyi at the Ultimate Championship. Image: Imago
As the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship comes to an end on Sunday, here is the timetable for the final day in East African time.
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The World Athletics Ultimate Championship comes to an end in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday and for Kenyans, it is time for redemption.

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So far, four of the eight Kenyans who signed up have failed to finish on the podium and the onus now is on Julius Yego, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Timothy Cheruiyot and Phanuel Koech to deliver on Sunday.

There will be 11 finals to be contested on Sunday with Yego set to compete in the men’s javelin, Wanyonyi in men’s 800m while Koech and Cheruiyot are the representatives in a tough 1,500m final.

With $150,000 (Ksh19.4 million) to be contested, the athletes need no motivation when they hit the track in Budapest.

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WORLD ATHLETICS ULTIMATE CHAMPIONSHIP DAY 3 SCHEDULE

(All events in East African Time)

7:08pm: Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

7:13pm: Men’ Javelin Throw Final

Kenya’s Julius Yego participating

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7:18pm: Men’s 200m Semi-Final

7:36pm: Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

7:44pm: Men’s 200m Semi-Final

8:04pm: Men’s High Jump Final

8:10pm: Women’s 5,000m Final

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8:34pm: Women’s Triple Jump Final

8:41pm: Men’s 800m Final

Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi running

8:53pm: Mixed 4x400m Relay

9:12pm: Men’s 1,500m Final

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Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot & Phanuel Koech running

9:38pm: Men’s 200m Final

9:49pm: Women’s 200m Final

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