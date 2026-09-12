‘It Will Take a Miracle’ - Akonnor Admits Herculean Task in Cairo as He Reveals Gor Mahia’s Advantage Over Pyramids

The Ghanaian tactician is looking forward to a near impossible task even as he keeps hope alive ahead of Sunday’s CAF Champions League return leg.

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor is cautiously optimistic about his team’s chances of advancing into the next round of the CAF Champions League.

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K’Ogalo face a tough task in the second leg of their first preliminary round tie against Egyptian club Pyramids FC as they play at a hostile ground in Cairo on Sunday while trailing 2-0 from the first leg.

Akonnor admits his team have their work cut out as they face a near impossible task but is counting on their improved performance from the second half in the first leg clash.

Ghanaian Tactician Counting on Miracles in Cairo

“It has to take a miracle for us to jump this hurdle,” Akonnor stated while speaking to the club’s media. “It is a very tough one but if you look at how we played, especially in the second half, we have to build on that. We want to be committed to the things we want to do.”

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“We also have to believe. In football, if you look at the books, statistics will tell you we don’t have a chance but let’s start the game and see how best we can play.”

The Ghanaian coach has warned his side against basic errors which proved costly in the first leg when they conceded the opening goal after five minutes and the second in first-half stoppage time.

While he looks to right the wrongs of last Sunday, Akonnor is also encouraged by the fact that Gor Mahia might be playing against tired legs as Pyramids played on Wednesday, when they beat Al Gouna 1-0, to maintain their perfect start to the season.

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What is Gor Mahia’s Advantage Over Pyramids?

“The mistakes we made in the last game we do not have to repeat,” Akonnor further stated. “They are a very strong side and once you make a mistake, you get punished. But I am believing in the boys. The first half was very bad in our first match, we allowed so many chances, spaces for them to operate and so in the second half we got better.”

“We will have to get tight to them. Moreover, we also need to take advantage. They played on Wednesday and they will not be fresh so if we go in aggressively, playing to a situation where we want to win, then there will be a good sign,” said the former Ghana national team coach.

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While he is looking for a big result, Akonnor also has a strong message to his players who might think the tie is over and fail to give their all.