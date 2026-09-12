Advertisement

‘It Will Take a Miracle’ - Akonnor Admits Herculean Task in Cairo as He Reveals Gor Mahia’s Advantage Over Pyramids

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 19:47 - 12 September 2026
Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor. Image: Gor Mahia
The Ghanaian tactician is looking forward to a near impossible task even as he keeps hope alive ahead of Sunday’s CAF Champions League return leg.
Advertisement

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor is cautiously optimistic about his team’s chances of advancing into the next round of the CAF Champions League.

Advertisement

K’Ogalo face a tough task in the second leg of their first preliminary round tie against Egyptian club Pyramids FC as they play at a hostile ground in Cairo on Sunday while trailing 2-0 from the first leg.

Akonnor admits his team have their work cut out as they face a near impossible task but is counting on their improved performance from the second half in the first leg clash.

Ghanaian Tactician Counting on Miracles in Cairo

“It has to take a miracle for us to jump this hurdle,” Akonnor stated while speaking to the club’s media. “It is a very tough one but if you look at how we played, especially in the second half, we have to build on that. We want to be committed to the things we want to do.”

Advertisement

“We also have to believe. In football, if you look at the books, statistics will tell you we don’t have a chance but let’s start the game and see how best we can play.”

The Ghanaian coach has warned his side against basic errors which proved costly in the first leg when they conceded the opening goal after five minutes and the second in first-half stoppage time.

While he looks to right the wrongs of last Sunday, Akonnor is also encouraged by the fact that Gor Mahia might be playing against tired legs as Pyramids played on Wednesday, when they beat Al Gouna 1-0, to maintain their perfect start to the season.

Advertisement

What is Gor Mahia’s Advantage Over Pyramids?

“The mistakes we made in the last game we do not have to repeat,” Akonnor further stated. “They are a very strong side and once you make a mistake, you get punished. But I am believing in the boys. The first half was very bad in our first match, we allowed so many chances, spaces for them to operate and so in the second half we got better.”

“We will have to get tight to them. Moreover, we also need to take advantage. They played on Wednesday and they will not be fresh so if we go in aggressively, playing to a situation where we want to win, then there will be a good sign,” said the former Ghana national team coach.

Advertisement

While he is looking for a big result, Akonnor also has a strong message to his players who might think the tie is over and fail to give their all.

“I have also told them today that nobody should think we are on holiday. If you have that mentality, then you will find yourself out of the coming matches. We are here to do well and get a good result,” he added.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Official: No Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Josh Kerr Ultimate Championship Clash as Norwegian Pulls Out of 1,500m
Athletics
12.09.2026
Official: No Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Josh Kerr Ultimate Championship Clash as Norwegian Pulls Out of 1,500m
‘It Will Take a Miracle’ - Akonnor Admits Herculean Task in Cairo as He Reveals Gor Mahia’s Advantage Over Pyramids
Football
12.09.2026
‘It Will Take a Miracle’ - Akonnor Admits Herculean Task in Cairo as He Reveals Gor Mahia’s Advantage Over Pyramids
SportPesa National Pool Circuit: Why Gaming Giant Took a Multi-Million Bet on Kenyan Pool
Other Sports
12.09.2026
SportPesa National Pool Circuit: Why Gaming Giant Took a Multi-Million Bet on Kenyan Pool
Gor Mahia Defender Outlines Best Strategy to Upset Pyramids in Cairo
Football
12.09.2026
Gor Mahia Defender Outlines Best Strategy to Upset Pyramids in Cairo
Jakob Ingebrigtsen Shrugs Off Doubts Over Ultimate Showdown with Josh Kerr - ‘You Can’t Fake Fitness’
Athletics
12.09.2026
Jakob Ingebrigtsen Shrugs Off Doubts Over Ultimate Showdown with Josh Kerr - ‘You Can’t Fake Fitness’
Sunderland vs Arsenal: Preview, Team News, Possible Lineups and Score Prediction as Mikel Arteta Eyes Perfect Four
Football
12.09.2026
Sunderland vs Arsenal: Preview, Team News, Possible Lineups and Score Prediction as Mikel Arteta Eyes Perfect Four