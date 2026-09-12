KCB and Kabras Live Up to the Billing at Christie 7s as National Sevens Circuit Title Race Takes Shape

The leading duo will avoid each other until the SportPesa National Sevens Circuit final after setting up exciting quarter-final clashes as Christie 7s marks 60th anniversary.

The lineup for the 60th Christie 7s Main Cup quarter-finals was confirmed on Saturday at the RFUEA Grounds, with eight teams successfully navigating a tense day of pool stage action.

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KCB RFC, who need a third-place finish to retain the SportPesa National Sevens Circuit title, will face off with NYS Spades and if they win, a semi-final against either Menengai Oilers and Mwamba RFC awaits them.

Meanwhile, Kabras Sugar, who are hoping that KCB slips up at Christie, have invitational Club Afrique in the last eight and a victory will see them take on either Daystar Falcons or Strathmore Leos in the semis.

With only the top two sides from each of the four pools advancing to Sunday's knockout stage, the margin for error was razor-thin.

KCB stamped their authority on Pool A with two powerful opening victories that quickly sealed their quarter-final berth. The Bankers began their campaign by dismantling Masinde Muliro University (MMUST) 40-5. They followed this with an identical 40-5 win over Club Afrique, becoming the first team to guarantee their progression.

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Invitational side Club Afrique had started strongly, defeating Kenya Harlequin 26-19 in an entertaining clash where Adams Elton scored a hat-trick. Harlequin kept their own hopes alive by beating MMUST 27-12, setting up a decisive final round.

Empathic Results from Title Contenders

Needing a result, Club Afrique delivered by edging MMUST 24-19 to secure second place. KCB then wrapped up a perfect day by beating Kenya Harlequin 27-12 to finish with three wins from three.

Defending champions Kabras Sugar faced immediate pressure in Pool B as they battled for both a quarter-final spot and crucial points in their National Sevens Circuit title race against KCB. They were tested early by NYS Spades, who took a 5-0 lead before Kabras fought back to win 12-5, thanks to tries from Patrick Sabatia and Jone Kubu.

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Their second match against a newly promoted Mean Machine was another tough contest. After briefly trailing 7-5, Kabras regained control to secure a 22-7 victory and their place in the knockouts.

Meanwhile, NYS Spades recovered from their opening loss to defeat Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad 19-7. This set up a tense final match against Mean Machine, which Spades won 12-10 to clinch the second qualification spot. Kabras then completed their unbeaten run with a 19-7 victory over Blak Blad.

Menengai Oilers lived up to their billing as Pool C favorites, though they were made to work for their wins. The Oilers started with a hard-fought 17-10 victory over Strathmore Leos and followed it with a narrow 19-14 win against Kisumu RFC. These two victories were enough to send them through to the quarter-finals.

After their opening defeat, Strathmore Leos responded emphatically, shutting out Nondescripts RFC 26-0 to revive their campaign. Needing one more win to advance, the Leos delivered by beating Kisumu RFC 26-15, securing second place in the pool.

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Bumper Prize Money at Stake

The Oilers then capped off a perfect day with a commanding 34-7 win over Nondescripts, finishing with a flawless record.

Daystar Falcons and Mwamba RFC delivered two of the day's most commanding performances, securing their spots in the quarter-finals with dominant displays in their opening two Pool D matches.

The Daystar Falcons set a blistering pace from the start, dismantling Embu RFC with a stunning 44-0 victory. They continued their offensive onslaught in the second half to seal the comprehensive win and signal their ambitions for the tournament. Daystar followed this up with another high-scoring performance, defeating Impala RFC 46-10. After just two games, the Falcons had amassed an impressive 90 points while conceding only 10.

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With the Christie Sevens and SportPesa National Sevens Circuit titles on the line, fireworks are expected on Sunday with eyes on KCB and Kabras, who headed into the final leg separated by six points.