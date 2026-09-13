Man United vs Man City: Manchester Derby Preview, Team News, Possible Lineups and Prediction

Pulse Sports highlights all you need to know about the Manchester Derby between United and City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Old Trafford is the stage for a high-stakes derby this Sunday as Manchester United and Manchester City renew their historic rivalry in a 6:30 PM kickoff (East African time), headlining the fourth week of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

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Both Manchester giants enter the domestic clash on the back of successful Champions League outings. City secured a 2-0 victory over Porto, while United delivered a commanding 4-0 win against Sabah.

Match Preview

For Manchester United, the early season has been a mixed bag, with pre-season optimism giving way to concern. A modest return of four points from their first three league matches has left fans wanting more, especially given the favourable nature of their opening fixtures.

Michael Carrick's side showcased their potential in a 5-2 thrashing of Ipswich Town, but that result was bookended by a disappointing 2-0 loss to Hull City and a frustrating 2-2 draw with an injury-hit Everton.

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Ainsley Maitland-Niles's late equaliser for the Toffees last weekend highlighted a defensive fragility, as United have now conceded two goals in each of their opening three league games for only the second time in 50 years.

However, there's no sense of panic at Old Trafford just yet. The last time this occurred, in the 2020-21 season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the team went on to finish second. The midweek 4-0 demolition of Champions League newcomers Sabah provided a timely boost, marking their first clean sheet of the season and continuing a run of high-scoring performances.

Carrick, who has won nine of his last 10 Premier League home games, is also on the verge of a historic milestone. A victory on Sunday would make him the first Manchester United manager in 113 years to win his first two league derbies, a feat only previously achieved by A.H. Albut (1895) and John Bentley (1913).

Across the city, new manager Enzo Maresca is also chasing his own piece of history. Eight previous Manchester City managers have won their first league derby, including modern-era bosses Kevin Keegan, Sven-Goran Eriksson, Manuel Pellegrini, and Pep Guardiola. Maresca had already guided his team to the top of the Premier League table with a perfect record before Arsenal’s win on Sunday.

Despite a narrow 1-0 win against Coventry City last weekend, courtesy of an Erling Haaland header, the Sky Blues lead the league on goals scored. Their winning form continued in Europe, where Haaland's brace against Porto took his incredible tally to 42 goals in 39 Champions League group stage appearances.

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A win at Old Trafford would see City start a Premier League season with four consecutive victories for a record seventh time, surpassing Chelsea's six. However, they will be wary of their last visit, which ended in a 2-0 defeat to Carrick's United in January.

Team News

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is expected to be fit for what will be his 300th Premier League appearance. Carrick confirmed that Shaw's absence against Sabah was merely precautionary due to cramp.

However, the Red Devils will be without Carlos Baleba (ankle), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Tom Heaton (hamstring), and Amad Diallo (ankle).

The main selection headache for Carrick is in attack. Both Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha scored in the midweek victory, creating a dilemma that could see Marcus Rashford start on the bench.

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For Manchester City, Erling Haaland is set to lead the line, looking to add to his impressive record of eight goals in seven league games against United. The Norwegian will likely be without the support of Jeremy Doku, who is still recovering from a calf issue.

Nico O'Reilly is fully fit after a back problem, while Enzo Fernandez is expected to keep his place in midfield after a strong full debut against Coventry and an assist against Porto. Ayyoub Bouaddi, however, may make way for former United target Elliot Anderson.

Possible Starting Lineups

Manchester United Possible XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Tielemans, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Manchester City Possible XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Dias, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernandez; Semenyo, Cherki, Ndiaye; Haaland

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Prediction: Man United 2-2 Man City