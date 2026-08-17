'Probably My Last Year' - Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Major Bombshell Days After Wedding

The Portugal legend has hinted at calling it quits in football very soon as he enters the new season under his new status as a married man.

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has indicated that the current season may be the final one of his illustrious career, stating his desire to "leave a spectacular legacy."

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The 41-year-old Portuguese superstar, who recently married his partner Georgina Rodriguez, is reportedly contemplating a future centered around his family.

Ronaldo has enjoyed a decorated career, securing five Ballon d'Or awards, five Champions League titles, and league championships in England, Spain, Italy, and Saudi Arabia. He also holds the record as the all-time leading goalscorer in men's international football.

Currently with Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nassr, where he has one year left on his contract, Ronaldo shared his thoughts on the future in a recent interview with Vogue following his wedding.

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"This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," he said. "I have my future all mapped out. I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one."

Inching Closer to Historic Career Goals

Ronaldo, who is just 24 goals shy of reaching 1,000 senior career goals, outlined his post-retirement plans. "Have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I've earned—what we've earned," he explained. "Because after all, it's been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice."

The forward's comments echo recent sentiments from his long-time rival, Lionel Messi, who has also expressed uncertainty about his playing future. While Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory, Ronaldo's Portugal exited in the round of 16.

When asked in July if the next World Cup would be his last, Ronaldo mentioned he would make a decision "with a calm head" after discussing it with his family. He was absent from Al-Nassr's opening league match against Al Fateh but was seen watching the game from the stands with his family.

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