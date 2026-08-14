Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Release Clause’ That Protects Him from 50-50 Wealth Split with Georgina Rodriguez

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 11:53 - 14 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘release clause’ that protects him from 50-50 wealth split with Georgina Rodriguez.
Cristiano Ronaldo tied the knot with longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez and according to reports, he would not be required to equally share his wealth in case of a split.
Advertisement

Argentine model Georgina Rodríguez has become a major social media influencer and public figure since her relationship with football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo began in 2016.

Advertisement

Following their reported marriage in Portugal, public interest has shifted to her personal wealth and the financial arrangements of their union, particularly what she might receive in the event of a separation.

Over the years, Rodríguez has built a significant fortune through her own career, which includes modeling, major advertising contracts, a massive social media following, and her popular Netflix series, "I Am Georgina." Conservative estimates of her net worth in 2026 place her personal fortune at around $10 million.

In contrast, Cristiano Ronaldo's wealth is in a league of its own. As of July 2026, Forbes estimated his net worth at approximately $1.2 billion, making him the first active footballer to reach billionaire status, according to the publication.

Advertisement

Details of the Financial Agreement

For several years, media outlets have reported the existence of a private financial agreement between the couple. According to these claims, Rodríguez would be entitled to a monthly payment of around €100,000 and ownership of a luxury home in Madrid if their relationship were to end. However, neither Ronaldo nor Rodríguez has ever publicly confirmed these reports, so they remain speculative.

Under Portuguese law, marriage does not automatically result in a 50-50 split of assets. Couples can select from various matrimonial property regimes, such as a community of acquired property, a separation of property, or a general community property system. They are also free to create a custom prenuptial agreement within legal boundaries.

If they opted for a separation-of-property regime, each spouse would retain their individual assets, and the marriage would not create joint ownership unless they specifically agreed to co-own certain properties.

Advertisement

An Independent Brand

While it is difficult to pinpoint Georgina Rodríguez's exact net worth, the decade she has spent with Ronaldo has undeniably helped her cultivate a powerful personal brand. With tens of millions of Instagram followers, she has secured lucrative partnerships with global companies, complementing the success of her reality series.

Ultimately, marrying Ronaldo does not grant Rodríguez an automatic claim to half of his vast fortune. Their financial rights and the division of assets are determined by the legal agreements they have signed, not by the marriage itself.

As Ronaldo's wealth continues to grow and Rodríguez expands her own business empire, their financial partnership will likely remain a subject of intense public fascination.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
THE HEAT: Should sportswomen earn equal pay as their male counterparts?
Sports Gist
08.03.2023
THE HEAT: Should sportswomen earn equal pay as their male counterparts?
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Zimbabwe Star Claims Death Threats in South Africa After His Horrific Tackle on Orlando Pirates Midfielder
Football
14.08.2026
Zimbabwe Star Claims Death Threats in South Africa After His Horrific Tackle on Orlando Pirates Midfielder
Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Release Clause’ That Protects Him from 50-50 Wealth Split with Georgina Rodriguez
Sports Gist
14.08.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Release Clause’ That Protects Him from 50-50 Wealth Split with Georgina Rodriguez
Cameroon vs Malawi: WAFCON 2026 Final Preview, Kick-Off Time and Where to Watch Live
Football
14.08.2026
Cameroon vs Malawi: WAFCON 2026 Final Preview, Kick-Off Time and Where to Watch Live
KRU Drops Andrew Amonde From Shujaa Coaching Staff
Rugby
14.08.2026
KRU Drops Andrew Amonde From Shujaa Coaching Staff
Talanta Stadium: Court Rejects Fresh Bid in Sh11.4 Billion Land Compensation Dispute
Football
14.08.2026
Talanta Stadium: Court Rejects Fresh Bid in Sh11.4 Billion Land Compensation Dispute
AFCON 2027: Kenya Reveals New Plans as Qatar Partnership Takes Shape
Football
14.08.2026
AFCON 2027: Kenya Reveals New Plans as Qatar Partnership Takes Shape