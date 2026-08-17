Yanga Make Ksh116 Million Profit in Eight Months from Transfer of Ugandan Playmaker

The Tanzanian champions are set to make four times more than what they paid for the Ugandan star last December, having sold him to Moroccan side AS FAR last week.

Tanzanian giants Yanga have pulled off a massive transfer business that will see them make four times more in profit in just eight months.

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Yanga agreed to sell Ugandan playmaker Allan Okello last week, allowing him to join Moroccan side AS FAR Rabat for a big transfer fee that will see them make a huge return on their investment.

Okello joined Yanga from Ugandan champions Vipers SC in December 2026 for a reported $300,000 (Ksh38.7 million) signing a two-and-a-half-year deal, but eight months later, he is on his way out of the club.

“Today, officially, we are going to sell our player Allan Okello. He has been part of this family, and today we are opening the door for him to go and look for greener pastures. But remember, Yanga is home, he will return here when we need him,” said Yanga president Hersi Said while confirming Okello’s departure.

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How Much Will Yanga Make in Profit

According to reports in Tanzania, Yanga have sold Okello for $1.2 million (Ksh155 million) to the 2026 CAF Champions League losing finalists which will see them generate a profit of $900,000 (Ksh116 million) in just eight months.

It is a smart piece of business from Yanga who have also recruited well, including revered Namibian striker Peter Shalulile as a free agent, having left South African powerhouse Mamelodi Sundowns as club legend.

Okello became hot property in just six months when he bagged 14 goals and a couple of assists in the second half last season as Yanga romped to a fifth straight Tanzanian Premier League title.

With a number of clubs, including some in the Gulf keen on him, it is AS FAR who moved with speed to seal a deal with Yanga and he will be hoping to have the same impact for the ambitious club, who last won the Moroccan league title in 2023.

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